Miley’s Menswear Downtown St. Cloud Holds Grand Opening Jan. 28
(KNSI) A new menswear store in downtown St. Cloud will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday.
Miley’s Men’s Clothing opened in December, and now owner Jared Miley says everything is set for their grand opening on January 28.
Miley says there’s something unique about getting people into great clothes. “People feel confident when they look good and dress well. They feel better about themselves. And that’s one thing that I really appreciate, when you put somebody in a nice piece of clothing, a nice suit, they stand taller, and there’s something special about that.
Miley wants to offer something no one else does downtown. “So we have a really hands-on approach. We like to make sure our customers feel special when they come here. We want it to be welcoming. St Cloud doesn’t really offer high-end men’s casual wear. There’s nowhere in St. Cloud you can really get custom clothing either.
Miley has lived in St. Cloud for 13 years. During this time, he has sold clothes and cars and is now going head-first into business ownership. “When you follow your passion, it no longer becomes a job. You do what you love. And it’s scary day in and day out, but you love what you’re doing and it makes it easier.
The grand opening is January 28 and will include discounts and a goody bag with every purchase. Everyone who buys something will have their name entered to win a gift basket.
Miley’s Menswear is at 824 W. St. Germain Street,
St. Cloud, MN 56301
