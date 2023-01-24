Doja Cat’s Fashion Week Look Features 30,000 Swarovski Crystals





Scroll to see more images If you were scrolling through Instagram this morning and thought you were seeing red, you were probably watching Doja Cats arrive at the Schiaparelli show. The Doja Cats fashion week look featured all-red body crystals, 30,000 Swarovski crystals to be exact. The singer’s entire head, face and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery red Schiaparelli look. While Paris Couture week brings out the pinnacle of fashion on the catwalks, on the streets and especially among celebrities, the Schiaparelli show always manages to push the drama a little further. Daniel Roseberry, the current designer behind Schiaparelli, is known for incorporating sculptural elements into his designs, leaving little distinction between art and models. This season, the Schiaparelli collection is inspired by Dantès Hell, and featured gold-faced models and faux fur dresses adorned with extremely realistic foam animal heads. Seated in the front row, Doja Cat brought an evil element to the show with her sparkling red crystals like the Infernos blaze. In order to achieve the hot red look, Doja Cat teamed up with makeup artist Pat McGrath who was responsible for all the models’ makeup on the runway. McGrath spent over four hours working with Doja Cat to cover the singer’s body in red paint and crystals. If you look closely, you’ll see the crystals cover even the smallest surfaces, from Doja Cats’ eyelids to her fingernails. Pat McGrath posted the final result on his Instagram page and said: Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 @swarovskiCrystals applied by hand, was inspiring.The end product was a magical and mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Of course, the Doja Cats Schiaparelli outfit was integral to the final impact of the look. She wore a strapless red mini dress that featured a pointed bust and a heavily beaded skirt. The skirt of the dress gave the same visual effect as the body crystals, creating the illusion that the dress was a continuation of Doja Cats’ body. The back of the dress included a long red train that Doja Cat wore gracefully around her arms. For footwear, Doja Cat wore red, knee-high Schiaparelli boots that featured the brand’s signature toe outline. For accessories, Doja Cat wore a huge pair of red and gold gemstone earrings and played in the necklaceless trend we recently saw on the red carpet. While this is definitely Doja Cats’ most advanced look of fashion week, it’s not the first time she’s experimented with body makeup. Last season, Doja Cat wore gold makeup (similar to the makeup seen on the Schiaparellis runway this season) at Paris Fashion Week. In a tweet in response to negative comments about her gold makeup, Doja Cat said, “I wasn’t trying to look sexy or attractive. All my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules. With a full month of fashion shows approaching, Doja Cat has plenty of opportunities to continue experimenting with her look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stylecaster.com/doja-cat-fashion-week-look/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos