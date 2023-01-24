PETA Defends Kylie Jenner’s Polarizing Lion Head Dress





Relax friends, this is wrong. While Kylie Jenner’s wild look for Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, a black velvet dress topped with a giant, realistic lion’s head might have seemed like PETA’s worst nightmare at first glance, the advocacy organization of animal rights totally agree. In a statement shared with Page Six Style, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk hailed the Schiaparelli collection’s “three-dimensional animal heads,” none of which incorporated real fur or leather, as “fabulously innovative.” . “Kylie, Naomi and Irinas’ looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human selfishness,” Newkirk said. Kylie Jenner took a walk on the wild side at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday.

Advertising In addition to a version of Jenner’s lion-inspired look, Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 couture collection also included outfits with realistic leopard and wolf heads modeled by Shalom Harlow and Naomi Campbell, respectively, a nod to the three beasts in Dante’s “Inferno”. “We encourage everyone to stick to 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering,” Newkirk concluded, urging Jenner and her fellow stars to “extend that creativity to exclude sheep shorn bloody and silkworms boiled alive in their cocoons”. Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show included three looks featuring realistic animal heads, which were modeled by Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow.

Advertising While Jenner, 25, was careful to clarify that the lion’s head was ‘fake’ and ‘artificial’ in his Instagram post showing off the outfit, that didn’t stop commentators from slamming the couture creation en masse. “Animals are not trophies,” one wrote, while another added: “As an African I am extremely offended. The implication is quite troubling. Others described the set as “a scary sight”, “terrible”, “ridiculous” and “bad bad bad”. Schiaparelli said the animal heads were made of “hand-sculpted foam [and] wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as realistic as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world.

Advertising In a relationship with Instagram posts on behalf of the fashion house, Schiaparelli defended his plans amid the uproar, noting that the animal heads featured in the show were made from “hand-sculpted foam [and] wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as realistic as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world. Both captions ended with the same all-caps disclaimer: “NO ANIMAL WAS HARMED WHILE DOING THIS LOOK.”

