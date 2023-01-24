Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat shine in looks of the week





Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa reveal themselves in this week’s fashion roundup. @KylieJenner @KylieJenner

Over the past week, Men’s Fashion Week has slowly fallen into oblivion, while Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week takes its place. With this new set of illustrious performances, comes a new order. Everyone gets bigger, brighter and bolder wearing the thread of impeccable craftsmanship that’s sent down the runway. As such, we were able to round up some jaw-dropping fashion looks for this week’s roundup. From Kylie Jenners campy couture, and Dua Lipas full Miu Miu fit, to Doja Cats dream bedazzled Fashion Looks of the Week is here to kill. Head below to see this week’s picks… Scarlet fever Starting off in a fire, the look Doja Cat wore to Schiaparelli’s latest show, Inferno Couture, set the internet on fire. In full clothes, Doja Cat dons high boots, a beaded skirt, and a corset, all in the same fiery red hue. The Vegas singer couldn’t just attend her first-ever couture show without causing a stir, which is why she upped the ante with scarlet body paint and Swarovski crystals on every inch of her body. Rumor has it that it took over five hours for the makeup and jewelry to be applied. Honored on Doja Cat by the one and only Pat McGrath, every part of the look is simply breathtaking and it was a moment for the ages. We see you Doja! miu miu girl @dualipa @dualipa

Next up is Dua Lipa, whose talent for creating leads parallels her ability to create a look. This week she offered a complete Miu Miu look and was simply obsessed. Donning the labels crazy buckled biker boots, a gray mini dress and the coveted Lipa distressed leather jacket looked like a vision. To top it all off, she opts for super-long braided pigtails that take the look beyond bounds. There is nothing that goes better with Miu Miu, than more Miu Miu and Lipa make us envy her designer sons. Roar in sewing @KylieJenner @KylieJenner

If internet-breaking looks are the order of the day, then Kylie Jenners latest look has everyone in shock. Schiaparelli’s show had everyone jumping into overdrive, and Miss Jenner rose to the occasion. Donning a dress from the house of the hour, Jenner beat us all in pursuit by grabbing a dress that debuted at that same show. Black, slender and sexy, the gathered dress cascades to the floor. The kick, however, is the giant lion head applique placed on Jenners right shoulder. Hand sculpted and painted by Schiaparelli artisans, this look is the couture dream we didn’t know we needed. feathers forever @breerunway @breerunway

Next up is singer, dancer, cool girl extraordinaire Bree Runway. This week, the starlet was in Dubai to serve up a feathery cut. The gorgeous dress is adorned with blue, yellow and orange feathers wrapped in a mini number. Cascading locks on the runways carry the thread of the volume, and she pairs the ensemble with orange strappy sandals. The artist has a knack for creating drooling looks and was thrilled to see that even the heat of Dubai didn’t get in the way of her mission. Love! Green with ivy @KendallJenner @KendallJenner

Last, but not least, is Kendall Jenner. The young vixen opted for a Victoria Beckham dress, and she kind of gave away the iconic dress that Kiera Knightley wore in Atonement. Silky, drapey and gorgeous, we need to prepare the details. The top half consists of a high collar, which drapes below the shoulders to create some dimension. The bodice tapers in, creating a narrow waist, while the skirt flows in all its midi-length glory. Pairing the look with black latex gloves and pointy toe knee high leather boots was just obsessed. Live Stream Dior Haute Couture SS23

