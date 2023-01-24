Kylie Jenner wears a giant lion’s head during Paris Fashion Week





Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner turned heads on Monday after she was photographed at Paris Fashion Week wearing a strapless velvet dress that included a giant replica of a lion’s head strapped to the front. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings, gold spike heels, a high ponytail and a small crocodile print handbag. Jenner wore the ensemble to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023 show. Her hard-to-miss look appeared to be pulled from the designer’s latest collection. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” Jenner captioned a series of Pictures of herself wearing the look. She also thanked Schiaparelli’s designer and creative director, Daniel Rose Berry, for a special morning during their unique fashion affair. “Wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation that was hand-constructed with synthetic materials,” she continued. “Beautiful beautiful.” While many people adored Jenner’s extraordinary lion-themed ensemble, others worried that it was seen as promoting animal cruelty. Throughout the Schiaparelli show, many other animal-themed looks were seen on supermodels such as Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk and Shalom Harlow. Campbell, for example, at one point walked down the runway in a black faux fur coat dress, with a fabricated wolf head attached to one shoulder. “Fashion is art, but does art take precedence over respect for nature and vulnerable animals?” one person wrote in the comments of a Publish of the designer presenting visuals from the show. Another chimed in, writing, “This is wrong on so many levels.” Although Schiaparelli did not directly respond to criticism regarding the realistic animal heads featured throughout the show, the label confirmed in that same Instagram post, as well as another one featuring Jenner, that “NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK.” “The leopard, lion and she-wolf – representing lust, pride and greed in Dante’s iconic allegory – in hand-sculpted faux fur, resin, wool and silk, hand-painted to look as realistic as possible,” the post read. The designer also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the animal head add-ons.

