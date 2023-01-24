SpaceX wraps up Starship’s wet dress rehearsal





WASHINGTON SpaceX conducted a refueling test of its full Starship launch vehicle on January 23, bringing the vehicle one step closer to its first orbital launch attempt. The fully stacked Starship vehicle, consisting of a Super Heavy booster named Booster 7 and a Starship upper stage named Ship 24, was filled with liquid oxygen and methane propellants during the test at SpaceXs Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas. The test, called a wet dress rehearsal, simulates a countdown without turning on the vehicles engines. SpaceX released few details about the test while it was underway, although observers could see frost building up on the vehicle as it was filled with cryogenic propellants. It wasn’t until after the dress rehearsal ended that SpaceX confirmed it had taken place. Starship completed its first full rehearsal in flight gear at Starbase today, the company tweeted on January 23, noting that the vehicle was loaded with more than 4.5 million kilograms of propellant. Today’s test will help verify a complete launch countdown sequence, as well as Starship and orbital cushion performance for flight-type operations. Starship completed its first full flight-type wetsuit rehearsal at Starbase today. It was the first time an integrated ship and thruster had been fully loaded with over 10 million pounds of thruster pic.twitter.com/btprGNGZ1G —SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2023 The dress rehearsal was one of the final stages of the vehicle before the company was ready to attempt an orbital launch. Another is a static firing test of the Super Heavy booster’s 33 Raptor engines, which SpaceX has yet to attempt. SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk tweeted earlier this month that the company could be ready for that launch as early as late February, with a March launch very likely. However, the company has missed past timelines for Starship launch preparation. This first Starship orbital launch attempt is a critical event not only for SpaceX, which is counting on Starship to further reduce launch costs and increase launch rates, but also for NASA. The agency has provided SpaceX with more than $4 billion in rewards under its Human Landing System (HLS) program to develop versions of Starship to land astronauts on the moon for its Artemis lunar exploration campaign. . The agency is closely following SpaceXs Starship testing. I’m just very impressed with the scale of these images and what the vehicle looks like in an integrated stack, said Ryan Joyce of NASA’s Langley Research Center, which works on HLS, during a panel discussion Jan. 23. at the AIAA SciTech Forum, showing several images of Starship’s development. We are literally trying to launch skyscrapers here. NASA’s insight into Starship development includes visiting astronauts to ensure the vehicle is safe for them to use. It is ultimately a vehicle to be operated by astronauts, he said. If you don’t have conversations with the astronauts, as the crew members and operators of the spacecraft, during the design phase, you could go quite far in your design before discovering that your vehicle is inoperable. As SpaceX conducts spacecraft testing in Boca Chica, it is building a new spacecraft launch facility on the grounds of Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The tower of this launch pad now dwarfs the existing pad used for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches. It’s very exciting to see the progress being made at SpaceX’s facilities right now, including at KSC where they’re building a second orbital launch capability, he said. NASA’s HLS awards leave it up to SpaceX to perform its lunar lander launches from KSC or Boca Chica, he noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/spacex-completes-starship-wet-dress-rehearsal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos