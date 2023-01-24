Fashion
Kylie Jenner applauds after fans called her ‘disgusting’ for wearing a lion’s head on her dress during fashion week
KYLIE Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week lion dress has been the “mane” conversation among fans.
After the backlash from critics, Kylie, 25, clapped back after being slammed as ‘disgusting’ and ‘gloomy’.
The Kardashian star had a severed fake lion’s head attached to her strapless black dress at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.
The incredibly realistic male lion’s head, complete with full mane, was sewn onto the bodice of Kylie’s dress.
Kylie completed her outfit with a black velvet dress, gold toe shoes and a crocodile skin bag.
The lion’s head remained on Kylie’s dress as she sat front row during the fashion show.
In nine instagram photos of the dress in question, Kylie wrote in caption: “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.
“thank you Daniel Roseberry and Schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation hand constructed with synthetic materials. beautiful beautiful.”
While the mother-of-two was clearly happy with her controversial look, online critics called her outfit “cruel” and “twisted”.
Of the 35,000 comments on her Instagram photos, most followers criticized Kylie for missing the mark.
Most read in Entertainment
The Kardashian critics also had their heyday on a popular Reddit page following the famous family, with one person writing, “I know it’s a fake lion’s head but it’s jarring.”
“It made me so sad. It gives a cruel cruella de vile animal hater. I’m not a tree hugging vegan, but how can you look at this and not remember a decapitated lion? It’s a bit cruel to wear a lion’s head as a trophy,” wrote another.
“It gives reality to taxidermy,” pinged another.
One of them criticized: “I don’t like it. I know it’s fake, but still. Using animals just for fashion is just plain wrong. vanity. Bleh.
One Redditor tried to offer some positivity by writing, “All Schiaparelli heads are man made. They are hand sculpted, the process is actually very impressive!”
But most didn’t, with another writing: “She’s disgusting doing this. I mean, what does that tell you? Seriously. Come on.”
THE LION… AND THE WARDROBE
Aside from her misadventure with the lion, Kylie was mostly praised for serving up a variety of looks during her time at Paris Fashion Week, including rocking a beautiful figure-hugging blue dress.
The reality star showed off her super-thin waist and famous derriere while rocking an aqua blue floor-length dress and sparkly pink boots.
She accessorized the look with a silver choker necklace and sunglasses.
Her long black hair was tied in a simple bun.
The Kardashian star was spotted arriving for lunch at Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris.
Kylie flaunted her curves in a Maison Margiela haute couture blue mini dress.
An Instagram video showed Kylie walking down the catwalk to ground level amidst a crowd of seated onlookers.
She turned heads wearing the pastel blue silk dress designed by the “iconoclastic and avant-garde fashion house”.
The dress was paired with a sheer ruffled shawl that did little to hide the makeup mogul’s long legs in the cropped babydoll dress.
Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one person writing, “She looks so beautiful!!”
Thebeautymogul also showed off herlatex underwear underneath, posing in a conical bra for a series of steamy photos.
UNDER IT ALL
The TV personality flaunted her undies in an Instagram post that she captioned, “Dress up with me.”
Kylie wore a long tapered bra and matching high waisted panties, both in off-white latex.
While seemingly channeling her inner Madonna, the reality star leaned into the camera showing her big boobs and tucking them under the pointy bra.
Adding to the vintage burlesque look, Kylie held a huge blue feather coat over her head.
In one photo, the former E! put her hand behind her neck as she rolled onto her side and licked her arm.
For another, she held her hands to her head with her thumbs pulling her bra straps.
The LA native appeared to be either in a dressing room or backstage at a fashion show, as a clothes rail could be seen behind her.
‘AIRE’ TOWARDS THE EMPIRE
Her wild looks come as Kylie dropped photos of her nearly year-old son on Instagram over the weekend and finally revealed his name.
The reality star welcomed her second child with the rapper in February, but has kept him away from social media until now.
However, the post comes just weeks after Kylie and her baby daddy Travis reportedly broke up.
Kylie and Travis left. They were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends there, an insider said.We Weekly.
The source continued, “It’s happened so many times before. They’ve been known to be on and off over and over, but still remain friends and great co-parents.
The recurring couple also share a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.
