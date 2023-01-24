PETA Defends Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress





PETA is coming Kylie Jennerdefense. The reality TV star attended the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 couture show at the Petit Palais in Paris on Monday wearing a dress with a life-size lion’s head attached to it and, afterwards, many on social media criticized the dress hyperrealistic. The same strapless black velvet dress was worn by the model Irina Sheikh on the runway, and the show also featured the realistic heads of a snow leopard and a wolf attached to clothing worn by Shalom Harlow and Naomi Campbell respectively. Many people online were concerned that these dresses featured real animal heads, however, they were actually all hand-sculpted from foam, hand-embroidered with wool and silk faux fur, then painted by hand to be as realistic as possible. While some accused Jenner and the brand of promoting big game hunting and taxidermy of these wild animals with the designs, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals thought those who found a problem with these outfits were going a bit too far. PETA defended the Schiaparelli collection in a statement, calling the animal heads fabulously innovative. President of PETA Ingrid Newkirk wrote, Kylie, Naomi and Irinas celebrate the beauty of wild animals and can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human selfishness. She added: These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there is a will, there is a way. We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering. Newkirk then encouraged Jenner and other stars to expand that creativity to exclude bloodied sheared sheep for wool and boiled silkworms alive in their cocoons. Shayk, who wore the lion dress on the catwalk, also came to the defense of the remarkable design feats, sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the event about her. instagram. I support these incredible artists who have worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk and moss, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring the strength themes, the model wrote in the caption. I am honored to have also been asked to lend my art as a woman, she concluded by tagging the creator of the brand Daniel Roseberry and adding a black heart emoji. Roseberry explained in the notes to her latest runway collection that she was inspired by Dante Hell and these three robes are based on the three beasts that appear in the 14th century poem representing lust, pride and avarice. The designer also said VogueFrance that the three dresses are meant to celebrate[e] the beauty of nature and the care of the woman who wears it. And in the show notes, he added: This collection is my homage to doubt. I wanted to move away from techniques that I was comfortable with and understood, and instead chose this dark wood where everything is scary but new.

