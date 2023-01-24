Kim Petras talks about hiding under Sam Smith’s dress for SNL performance – Billboard





Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of “Unholy” on Saturday Night Live was all over social media on January 22. While the pair’s showcase got people talking, Petras didn’t reveal what the hiding place under Smith’s dress looked like – that is, until her appearance on Monday, January 23 on Late Night with Seth Meyers. To explore To explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news “It was a definite moment. I was down there for a long time so it was rehearsed really well. It was really hot, I was sweating, like,” the German-born singer told Meyers. “And also Sam moved a lot, so I don’t know if you know the Lil’ Kim’s dance. I had to hold it because otherwise I would have these crazy crazy locks and everyone was like, ‘She had those crazy crazy locks last time.’ I just had to dodge Sam. But it’s worth the cost. Someone on TikTok predicted it, but other than that it was a surprise. “There’s a TikTok that says, ‘Oh I bet she’s under the dress, then they’re all screaming and jumping. ‘” she explained to Meyers. “It’s good!” Smith and Petras’ “Unholy” is nominated for Best Pop/Duet Performance at the Grammys, something she still struggles to fathom. Reminiscing about her days performing in gay clubs and bars, Petras said: “I owe the gays of Bushwick everything I have. I used to play tables and bars, and now I’m nominated for a Grammy. It’s crazy because those were the places I felt like I belonged and where pop music and fun music like that is celebrated at the Grammys so it’s crazy that Sam and I did this club song and get nominated for a Grammy. It’s a very gay song, so thank you, Grammys. The “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” singer also shared a story about what it was like to meet Madonna recently. “We talked and I was really drunk and I was like, ‘You’re my queen!’ It was the after party and she just showed up. I’m sure she thinks I’m crazy,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘You’re the role model for everybody and you have to the knowledge. And this album means so much to me and Confessions on the dance floor was the best album of all time.’ I was just making ham, and then she said, ‘Do you want to take a picture?’ » Watch Petras’ interview with Seth Meyers in the video above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/kim-petras-recalls-hiding-under-sam-smiths-dress-snl-performance-1235204311/

