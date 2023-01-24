Miley Cyrus’ Gold Dress in ‘Flowers’ Video Has a Whole Theory Behind It

Miley Cyrus’ golden dress broke the internet.



Photo: Getty/Miley Cyrus/YouTube



Is it just a gorgeous golden dress? TikTok disagrees.

Miley Cyrus has well and truly taken the internet by storm with her new single ‘Flowers’, from its lyrics responding to Bruno Mars to the clip filled with Easter eggs, the song has become a topic in its own right and TikTok users have been dissecting every corner.

One of the standout features is Miley’s incredible wardrobe as she rocks an oversized jumpsuit and sexy underwear to work out. But that’s not all ; the pop powerhouse kicks off the video in a jaw-dropping gold dress.

She struts in the dress to the top of a hill on a residential LA street before bursting through the gates of a mansion, and along with the Joker-inspired dance routine it’s the golden dress we’re all obsessed with.

Liam Hemsworth told Miley Cyrus to “behave” at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019.



Photo:

Getty







Some fans think it’s a nod to Jennifer Lawrence, who admitted kissing Liam Hemsworth for their film franchise The hunger Games, while others think it has something to do with Liam’s current girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

It could also very well be just a wow set to keep us all obsessed with the video. But what does TikTok say about Miley’s dress, what are the theories? Here’s the truth, but keep in mind that these are just fan theories and nothing has been confirmed.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth at the Hunger Games premiere in Los Angeles.



Photo:

Getty







Jennifer Lawrence’s Dress Theory

In an unearthed interview, J-Law admits to kissing Liam off-camera. When Andy Cohen asked her if she and Liam kissed “when the cameras weren’t rolling,” Jennifer replied, “Liam and I grew up together. Liam is really hot. What would you have done?”

Miley and Liam had an on-and-off relationship for 10 years, so even though this wild theory is about Jennifer Lawrence, she was probably referring to a time when the couple was not together.

However, that didn’t stop fans from posting a photo of Jennifer and Liam together on The hunger Games THE premiered in 2012, where she wore you guessed it a shimmery gold dress.

Jennifer has always been known as showbiz’s ultimate IRL prankster, so let’s take this one with a pinch of salt, okay?

Additionally, Miley refuted claims that Liam was unfaithful after their split in 2019. She wrote on Twitter: “I can admit a lot but I refuse to admit my marriage ended because of cheating . Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

I can admit many things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of infidelity. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the premiere of Poker Face.



Photo:

Getty







Gabriella Brooks’ Dress Theory

Funnily enough, Liam’s current girlfriend, Gabriella, wore a gold dress to a premiere with Liam last year, so fans have been circulating that photo as well.

But it’s not just Gabriella’s outfit that fans are looking at, people think Miley’s black costume in the video is the same one Liam wore. The Avengers first with Miley in 2019, where he was seen telling her to “behave” after she pretended to lick him.

None of these rumors have been confirmed.

Miley Cyrus’ golden dress is a YSL number from 1991.



Photo: Miley Cyrus/YouTube



Why does Miley wear a gold dress in the ‘Flowers’ video?

At the very beginning of ‘Flowers’, Miley sings: “We were good / we were golden”, and this is the beginning of the music video in which she is seen wearing this golden dress.

The fact that the lyrics are literally “we were gold” might be enough to explain Miley’s internet-shattering dress.

Miley is known for wearing vintage high fashion pieces and the outfit is one of the archives; it’s an Yves Saint Laurent dress from 1991.

