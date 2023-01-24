Fashion designer Jill Stuart sells Hamptons home for $9.35 million





Fashion designer Jill Stuart has sold her Hamptons home. The magnificent Sagaponack property, at 113 Parsonage Lane, closed for $9.35 million earlier this month. He last asked for $10.99 million. It first hit the market, with a different broker, for $13.99 million in June 2021. Two years before first listing the East End estate, Stuart sued her ex-husband Ron Curtis, the CEO of her clothing company, claiming she lost $25 million after mishandling a family trust. Although Stuart could not be reached for comment, sources say the couple are still in the process of divorcing. The 5,000-square-foot modern farmhouse sits on 1.6 acres and comes with interiors by architect Annabelle Selldorf, who also designed the interiors for Stuart’s six-bedroom condo in the designed by Philip Johnson Urban glass house in Soho.





An aerial image of the Sagaponack spread. LPG





Jill Stuart. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images The Hamptons home opens to a hall that leads to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. There is also a chef’s kitchen with dining area, a media/family room and a dining room with French doors that lead outside. The ground floor also includes a junior suite and another guest bedroom. Upstairs there are four en-suite bedrooms with a master bedroom that has another wood-burning fireplace, glass-enclosed walk-in closet and spa-like tub. A pool house on the property has a gym, bathroom and laundry room. Outside there are bluestone patios, a gas fireplace, swimming pool, jacuzzi, four car garage, landscaped gardens and plenty of space to build tennis courts. The listing broker was Douglas Elliman’s Kelly Bensimon — the author, model, TV personality and alumnus of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and a potential cast member of its future spinoff series, “Legacy.” . Page 6 reported.Bensimon, a broker in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Florida, now leads a team of 12 and tells Gimme Shelter she has a global business with clients in Paris, Brazil, London and Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/24/fashion-designer-jill-stuart-sells-hamptons-home-for-9-35m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos