Mens Wearhouse and Michael Strahan present custom suit program for 2023





Following a previous collaboration, the costume company launched the Michael Strahan Custom … [+] Bespoke costume program. Courtesy of Men’s Wearhouse Mens Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men’s clothing in the United States and has been around for over 50 years. Following a previous collaboration, the clothing company launched the Michael Strahan Bespoke costume program. Responding to style and basics that eschew trends, it’s the latest development from Mens Wearhouses’ longstanding partnership with Michael Strahan. Michael Strahan launched his eponymous brand in 2015, aimed at helping men look and feel good, and has since grown. The 2020 partnership with Mens Wearhouse has expanded the name into new categories like denim, activewear, dress shirts, underwear, pajamas, outerwear and now, custom suits and grooming skin in some doors. In 2023, Strahan and Mens Wearhouse launch The Strahan Collection Made to Measure Suiting Collection, which introduces the philosophy of a tailored clothing market. Available with stretch fabric swatches combined with stretch liners, comfort meets custom style. Since joining forces in 2020, our partnership with Mens Wearhouse has always been about taking the Michael Strahan lifestyle brand to the next level, Strahan says of the collaboration. Together, we’ve brought elevated styles to Mens Wearhouse shoppers nationwide and are now creating first-class, inclusive experiences for all customers, of all body types, to seamlessly create their own suit on measure. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Following a previous collaboration, the costume company launched the Michael Strahan Custom … [+] Bespoke costume program. Courtesy of Men’s Wearhouse The launch builds on the brands’ partnership that began in 2020 with NFL Hall of Famer and TV personality Michael Strahan. The line includes a growing collection of tailored looks, activewear, knitwear, polo shirts, denim and various other styles and accessories. Strahans’ entry into menswear now offers a custom line with in-house tailors and affordable prices for access to luxury service. With over 630 Mens Wearhouse stores nationwide, expert tailors are available in every store to provide efficient fits to customers. Custom costumes are personalized by customers who modify as many elements of their costume using a co-created Custom Builder app for a seamless digital experience. Following a previous collaboration, the costume company launched the Michael Strahan Custom … [+] Bespoke costume program. COURTESY OF WEARHOUSE FOR MEN Customers can choose from a selection of performance fabrics, an extensive range of interior linings and special features to modify pocket type, cuffs and seams. Between accessibility and personalization, Mens Wearhouse and Michael Straham help customers of all shapes and sizes find and define their style through suiting. Customers who participate can find a costume that reflects their personality with selected costume fabrics and various linings, all at an accessible price. Fits range from slim to modern to executive, with each garment designed with an exclusive Michael Strahan stretch waistband for ultimate comfort. We’ve carefully selected a selection of exceptional stretch fabrics and bold prints based on the costumes I wear that always give me comfort and confidence in the moments that matter on and off camera, notes Strahan. Fabric styles align with the Michael Strahan collection, and lining options are available with unique Michael Strahan branding. Stripes, houndstooth and plaid fabrics are available in a range of colors from classic black and navy to gray and wine. CANTON, OH – AUGUST 2: Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan with his bust during the … [+] NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Additionally, sizes range from 32 to 62, as this new program offers Mens Wearhouse customers the option of owning a tailored suit specific to their body type. The former NFL champion is the archetype of the Michael Strahan Fall 2022 collection, designed with versatility for Strahans’ on-the-go lifestyle. This collection builds on the previous season, offering a high assortment of casual wardrobe staples. Stretch fabrics provide comfort with a color palette reflecting seasonal hues. Sweaters and sports shirts are available in navy and black with accents of purple, black, red and silver. Following a previous collaboration, the costume company launched the Michael Strahan Custom … [+] Bespoke costume program. COURTESY OF WEARHOUSE FOR MEN John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands at Mens Wearhouse, reflects on the initial venture of 2020 as an essential partnership to break into the modern suiting market. Tighe concludes, We’ve had huge success with the Michael Strahan collection for Mens Wearhouse, so combining his style with our tailoring expertise has proven to be a natural next step in providing a personalized and accessible option for customers who want to feel their best. .

