At Couture Fashion Week, a controversy
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Dior, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli
In gray Paris, the springtime haute couture collections opened with an understated ode from Dior to Josephine Baker, extreme hourglass shapes from Schiaparelli and sultry layers of tulle and chiffon from Giambattista Vallis. Somehow they dealt with fashion’s main area of interest, the body, Valli practically denying it.
Daniel Roseberry, the American designer of Schiaparelli, has drawn attention on the Internet for mounting realistic imitations of wild animals (a lion, a leopard, a wolf) on the front or the shoulder of the dresses. Shalom Harlow got the leopard dress with the animal’s head open-mouthed, the work of artisans using embroidery and painting placed just below her own head. To some people, that suggested a big game trophy. Or maybe Harlow herself was the prize.
Of course, another way of looking at it is that Roseberry was aiming for pieties, taboos and conventions that impinge on artistic expression, not that he favors blood sports. Fashion designers often get a bad rap for being insensitive beasts or downright beasts, shockers, as if they should sit in their studios and knit a sweater. The animal world has long been depicted in fashion, and I don’t mean since Bjrk wore a stuffed swan to the Oscars, and the meanings have varied without involving callousness or death, although that should also be a consideration valid if we were talking about artistic freedom.
Schiaparelli
Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
For the collection, Roseberry referenced Inferno, the first part of Dantès’ 14th-century epic poem The Divine Comedy, and he plans to travel to Purgatory and Paradise in subsequent collections. For Dante, the leopard symbolized lust. The emotion has not dated.
I like the idea that when people come to a show, they don’t know what they’re going to see,” Roseberry said. In previous seasons, he played with Elsa Schiaparelli, a well-known use of surrealism, which she borrowed from artists of her time. What I find so compelling about Roseberry’s new approach is that he has largely cleaned up his surfaces and focused on structure and silhouette. The line of her making of a corseted coat, a white bolero embroidered with quivering white pearls and worn with a tight bustier and wide black pants is inspired by the chested bottle of the Schiaparellis Shocking perfume. Imagine using sex to sell a fancy perfume.
Schiaparelli
Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Roseberry handled it all skillfully and with intention, though some of his outfits in which he constructed the bodice with some kind of molded thin wooden or mother-of-pearl shield made the girls look a little heavy. It was nice to see it include softer styles, including a black chiffon column dress dotted with tiny black beads and two slightly ruffled modesty panels. His stage music was fabulous: a commissioned work that layered Diana Ross with Philip Glass.
Speaking of Baker, the American artist who caused a stir in 1920s Paris and later joined the French Resistance, Diors Maria Grazia Chiuri said: She completely changed perceptions of her gender and black women. And that’s fashion. She visited the haute couture workshops. She was a customer.
The Dior archives contain photos of Baker attending at least one show in the house and, from 1951, wearing a dress to perform in New York. Chiuri also commissioned artist Mickalene Thomas to create a series of portraits of well-known black women, including Lena Horne, Nina Simone and Hazel Scott.
Dior.
Photo: Courtesy of Dior
Given Baker’s cultural significance and the daring artist’s cabaret imagery of the 1920s, Chiuris’ expression on Monday at the Rodin Museum might sound like Josie Lite. But the designer didn’t rely on a one-dimensional view of Baker as a performer of pin curls and flapper dresses. Instead, she distilled aspects of her life and times: an austere charcoal cape that referenced wartime service, silver and gold blistered dresses or suits that captured the twinkle of the 20s and early 30s.
And Chiuri didn’t mess around. The best looks were suits with well-cut skirts reaching mid-calf, three-quarter coats worn over a long dress or skirt, a gorgeous black coat dress with satin lapels and a slight empire line, and a pair sleeveless evening dresses. understated gold or silver robes that draped loosely around the body and were tied at one side.
Dior
Photo: Courtesy of Dior
The clothes skimmed the body and looked confident because of it. In her couture collection last July, Chiuri highlighted craftsmanship as a kind of smocking and pleating. This time the fabrics were the stars. Silk velvets, slightly wrinkled metallic silks moved like chiffon, wools everything was ultralight. As Chiuri said, I like this kind of elegance and also comfort.
Nothing about Vallis, many dresses didn’t look comfortable or happy as the models wore voluminous skirts and trains or had their heels stuck in the hems. The candy-colored foam devoured most of the bodies. Big dresses have been Vallis’ thing, but he’s shown he can do the other just as well.
Valley
Photo: Courtesy of Giambattista Valli
