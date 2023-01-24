Uorfi Javed ‘could literally’ wear this DIY garbage bag dress on a red carpet





An excerpt from the video. (courtesy: urf7i) Uorfi Javed needs no introduction. Bigg Boss OTT contestant is known for her unique fashion releases. From making a dress out of SIM cards to dresses with cut-out designs, Uorfi Javed loves playing with her outfits. Now, with his latest post, Uorfi Javed reminds us of his days inside the Bigg Boss house. Remember when she made a dress out of a trash bag and wore it? Yes, you guessed it right. She did it again. But this time it’s better. Not our words. Uorfi Javed shared a video on Instagram in which we see her with a trash bag in her hand. The text of the video read: So when I was in Bigg Boss, I made an outfit out of a trash bag, let’s repeat the story only better. Oh, and, not one but she tried on two dresses. The first is a midi dress with a ruffled pattern and cutout details on the neckline. Next is a tight dress. In the caption, Uorfi Javed said content creator Komal Pandey was his inspiration for the trash bag outfit. It read, I could literally wear it to a red carpet event no kidding. Also the OG trash bag outfit I made in Bigg Boss was inspired by Komal Pandey! Keep inhaling. Uorfi Javed’s DIY outfit had created a lot of buzz at the time. Her fellow contestants, including singer Neha Bhasin, gave her a boost. You can check out the video here: Now let’s take a look at Uorfi Javed’s Christmas 2022 outfit. She chose a red latex dress with the signature cutout design, and oh boy, she looked stunning. Uorfi Javed recently made a star-studded appearance on the reality show SplitsVilla 14. Sharing a promo of his appearance on the show, Uorfi Javed wrote, Splitsvilla is on my nerves now, Jab bhi aaungi hulchul macha aaungi. The show currently airs on MTV every weekend at 7 p.m. Featured Video of the Day Ajay Devgn on Pathaan Record Advance Bookings: “Dil Se Khush”

