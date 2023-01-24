The coolest clothes (for all gender expressions) are at Paris Fashion Week

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Paris Fashion Week for Men is just a forum for menswear: with some of the fastest growing and trendiest brands choosing to present both unisex and unisex collections. genre that just begs to be worn, it gives the most traditional ready-to-wear women a serious calendar bang for the buck.

Characterizing the showcase – which wrapped up its Fall 2023 season in Paris this weekend – is a thrilling energy driven by culture, charged with youth and underscored by inclusivity (whether it be gender, color or size) that both challenges preconceptions and disrupts patriarchal ideologies.

PFW Men’s is “the most exciting” of the programs, says Casablanca’s Charaf Tajer, whose own fall 2023 coed contribution to the program was staged around a disused fighter jet adorned with flowers. The message of peace and startling joy in the face of devastation was inspired by Syrian youth culture and played out in sporty and upbeat programming.

At Marine Serre, the driving force has always been sustainability. Against the backdrop of three giant, tightly compressed blocks of unsold stock from which its products derive — in this case, silk scarves, denim and those supposedly “eco-friendly” canvas tote bags — the brand has continued to proving that a recycled label is both commercially viable and hugely scalable for both genders with its latest collection.

Meanwhile, during Kenzo’s mixed production in the fall of 2023, art director Nigo was inspired by the British, American and Japanese street cultures of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Red string? Tiles and plaids in homage to the feminine bow provocative, the late Vivienne Westwood.

“There’s an eclectic feel to it that’s very fresh,” Natacha Ramsay-Levi, former artistic director of Chloé and Nicolas Ghesquière’s right-hand man at Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga before that, said of PFW Men’s. (She has now co-designed a collection for the creative exchange of Ecco Leather, At.Kollektive.) “It’s younger, more inclusive and more dynamic [than the women’s schedule].”

No one illustrates this better than Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the enfant terrible French fashion and new creative director Ann Demeulemeester, who has made a name for herself for her sexually charged creations for all. The Belgian-born designer – whose brand has its origins in a leather jock strap – re-popularized Edie Sedgwick’s “pantless” trend long before Kendall Jenner, and her latest show provided multiple new riffs on it. , alongside a range of micro mini skirts in her trademark crystal mesh.

“For our generation, everyone can wear a dress or jeans, it’s about expressing themselves,” says Florentin Glémarec, half of the young design duo Egon Lab (with Kévin Nompeix), speaking in the backstage at a show that offered a tougher, more punk version. that idea:

Meanwhile, at Dior Homme, Kim Jones peppered her collection with styles of kilts and shorts so bulky they might as well have been skirts. These were often paired with meticulously embellished knitwear that borrowed techniques from the house’s haute couture atelier.

Gender fluidity goes both ways, of course. Men’s fashion has historically appealed to a female audience, ever since Yves Saint Laurent introduced a women’s tuxedo in 1966.

This season, Naomi Campbell attended the Casablanca show in a 70s-inspired multicolored striped suit worn by a male model on the Tajer catwalk. The model also wore a version of one of Jones’ more traditional men’s looks to sit front row at Dior.

Merve Manastir, founder of Manu Atelier, is herself a client of menswear. She gravitates towards blazers for their oversized proportions and dislikes clothes that are “too fitted and feminine”.

“It’s 2023, and we’re still trying to make women feel sexy and uncomfortable and confident,” she says.

Stephen Doig, menswear editor and deputy luxury editor at Jhe telegraphs asserts that “cross-pollination between genera” is occurring “now, more than ever”. And brands are reacting accordingly.

Bode made its official women’s debut during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. And while Ami Paris started in 2011 as a purely men’s brand, it launched women’s fashion four years ago due to demand from an already established female clientele. Founder Alexandre Mattiussi’s appearance in the latest episode of “Emily in Paris” season three (which Netflix says has reached some 35 million households worldwide) will do nothing but further expand his fan base through expressions. of genre – and likewise the long poetic coats that walked her fall 2023 runway.

(Speaking of the “Emily in Paris” effect: At the Louis-Gabriel Nouchi show, actor Lucas Bravo paraded — catnip for the female gaze. What he wore was irrelevant.)

Bianca Saunders’ eponymous men’s label (sold in the women’s section of Ssense, for the record) is likely heading in the same direction as Ami. With fans like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, it made perfect sense for the designer to show off her Fall 2023 collection on a mix of male and female bodies.

“I wear a lot of my clothes and try everything on myself – and if it looks good on me, then it will look good on someone else,” she says. Saunders took his final bow in an oversized bomber made from memory leather that matched a bulky pair of pants that had just paraded down his runway.

Showcasing womenswear during PFW Men’s also makes business sense, as the event shares a timeline with pre-collections sales.

“Pre-collection products sit longer on shelves before they get discounted,” Ramsay-Levi said, adding “when to show a collection has always been a conversation in every fashion house.”

Sacai, which also presents a full collection on the women’s calendar, has long offered a selection of women’s pre-season looks on its PFW Men show. For Fall 2023, creative director Chitose Abe produced pieces in collaboration with Carhartt, Nike and Moncler, which spanned both lines.

“It used to be just white men and big houses, but since around 2014/15 it’s evolved from just a trade show to more brand-defining times where content is created,” said Jonathan Hirschfeld, CEO of Swedish unisex brand Eytys, citing Rosalía’s performance at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 debut as an example. (Another: Abe drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” for his latest.)

Then there’s the impact of streetwear, which can be seen most prominently on the PFW Men’s calendar thanks to Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with KidSuper’s Colm Dillane for Fall 2023. Shortly after, Dillane presented a collection for its own label in the form of a comedy evening. hosted by Tyra Banks, who modeled 10 of the 20 looks. It turned out to be one of the most talked about events of the week – partly because of the near-riot that broke out at the door and partly because of the subversive and absolutely unique material that blasted Balenciaga, Kanye West, Alexander Wang and Dillane himself, in equal measure. Difficult? Yes. Disruptive? Of course. Irresistible? 100%.

