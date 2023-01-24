SpaceX completes first dress rehearsal for Megarocket spacecraft





SpaceXs fully integrated the Starship rocket during dress rehearsal on January 23, 2023. GIF : SpaceX/Gizmodo On Monday, SpaceX completed its first attempt to load a fully stacked Starship rocket with boosters, and it did so with surprisingly little fanfare. The seemingly successful test marks a major milestone for the company, paving the way for a static fire test and a possible orbital launch. The company held the wet dress rehearsal at SpaceXs Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Standing 394 feet (120 meters) tall and held firmly by the mechanical arms of the launch towers, the fully stacked Starship engulfed more than 10 million pounds of liquid methane and oxygen propellants. During wetsuit rehearsals, the rockets are fully loaded with propellants while ground crews rehearse the countdown, but there is no engine ignition or launch. SpaceX refrained from making official announcements ahead of the test, but third-party observers on the ground could tell what was going on; thick plumes of methane billowed from the rocket as layers of frost formed on its surface. It was only after the test was completed that SpaceX announced what had happened. Starship completed its first full flight-style wetsuit rehearsal at Starbase today, the company wrote in a Tweeter. It was the first time an integrated ship and thruster had been fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant, SpaceX said, add Monday’s test will help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as Starship and orbital pad performance for flight-like operations. G/O Media may receive a commission That SpaceX managed to pull off a wet dress rehearsal on its first attempt might seem surprising, especially given the challenges NASA faced during the same attempt for its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The space agency finally succeeded after his fourth wet dress attempt and was forced to conduct a real fifth dress rehearsal wet on September 21, 2022 after failing to launch the rocket twice. The situation with SpaceX is a bit different, as it already has carried out limited static fire tests of the boosterbut crucially, Starship uses methane and not hydrogen, the latter propellant notoriously difficult to handle due to its tendency to leak through the smallest openings. More on this story: Why hydrogen leaks continue to be a major headache for NASA launches The next major step will likely be a static fire test, during which all 33 Raptor engines will be set on fire. Each Raptor engine is capable of exerting nearly 510,000 pounds of thrust, for a combined liftoff thrust of 16.7 million pounds. When Starship finally takes flight, it will become the most powerful operational rocket in the world, surpassing SLS by a significant margin (the SLS Block 1 configuration has 8.8 million pounds of thrust). A successful static fire test would effectively conclude the major test stages and set the stage for the inaugural orbital launch of Starships. In a Tweeter Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company had a real shot at the end of February, while a March launch attempt looks very likely. Musk’s timelines are notoriously unreliable, but we can safely say that SpaceX appears to be making steady progress with its mega-rocket and a maiden voyage is coming. Musk, perhaps more than anyone, hopes to see Starship take flight in the very near future. SpaceX has big plans for the vehicle, positioning it as a rocket to carry people, cargo and satellites to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and elsewhere in the solar system. More pressingly, the company would very much like to use Starship to deliver its second-generation Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, as the Falcon 9 rocket is poorly suited to the taskforcing the company to produce smaller Gen2 variants. NASA is also desperate for the two-stage mega-rocket to succeed, as SpaceX is under contract with the space agency to develop Starship in two separate Artemis lunar landers. The first of those missions, Artemis 3, is currently scheduled for 2025, which isn’t too far away. Following: Bizarre spiral over Hawaii likely caused by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/spacex-first-wet-dress-rehearsal-starship-rocket-1850023767 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos