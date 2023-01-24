Fashion
The coolest clothes (for all gender expressions) are at Men’s Fashion Week
The Paris debut, in particular, proved that the lineup gives the traditional womenswear calendar a serious run for its money.
Don’t be fooled into thinking that Paris Fashion Week Men is just a forum for menswear: with some of the fastest growing and trendiest brands choosing to present both mixed and gender-neutral collections just waiting to be worn, this gives the calendar of more traditional women’s ready-to-wear a serious run for its money.
Characterizing the showcase that wrapped up its Fall 2023 season in Paris this weekend is a thrilling energy driven by culture, charged with youth and underscored by inclusivity (whether it’s gender, color or size). which both challenges preconceptions and disrupts patriarchal ideologies.
PFW Men’s is “the most exciting” of schedules, says casablanca‘s Charaf Tajer, whose own fall 2023 mixed contribution to the program was staged around a decommissioned fighter jet adorned with flowers. The message of peace and startling joy in the face of devastation was inspired by Syrian youth culture and played out in sporty and upbeat programming.
To marine greenhouse, the driving force has always been sustainability. Against the backdrop of three giant, tightly compressed blocks of the unsold from which its products derive in this case, silk scarves, denim and those supposedly “eco-friendly” canvas tote bags, the brand continued to prove that an upcycled label is both commercially viable and supremely scalable for both genders with its latest collection.
During this time, at KenzoFor the fall 2023 joint production, artistic director Nigo was inspired by the British, American and Japanese street cultures of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Red string? Checks and plaids in homage to the provocative ultra-feminine, the late Vivienne Westwood.
“There’s an eclectic feel to it that’s very fresh,” Natacha Ramsay-Levi, former artistic director of Chlo and Nicolas Ghesquire’s right-hand man at Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga before that, says of PFW Men’s. (She has now co-designed a collection for the creative exchange of Ecco Leather, At.Kollektive.) “It’s younger, more inclusive and more dynamic [than the womens schedule].”
No one illustrates this better than Ludovic de Saint-Serninthem enfant terrible French fashion and new creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, which has made a name for its sexually charged creations for all. The Belgian-born designer whose brand traces its origins to a leather jock strap repopularized Edie Sedgwick’s “pantless” trend long before Kendall Jenner, and her latest show provided multiple new riffs, alongside a range of micro mini skirts in its trademark crystal mesh.
“For our generation, everyone can wear a dress or jeans, it’s about expressing themselves,” says Florentin Glmarec, one half of the young design duo Egon Lab (with Kvin Nompeix), speaking in the backstage after a show that offered a tougher, more punk version of this idea:
During this time, at Dior for men, Kim Jones peppered her collection with styles of kilts and shorts so bulky they might as well have been skirts. These were often paired with meticulously embellished knitwear that borrowed techniques from the house’s haute couture atelier.
Gender fluidity goes both ways, of course. Men’s fashion has historically appealed to a female audience, ever since Yves Saint Laurent introduced a women’s tuxedo in 1966.
This season, Naomi Campbell attended the Casablanca show in a 70s-inspired multicolored striped suit worn by a male model on the Tajer catwalk. The model also wore a version of one of Jones’ more traditional men’s looks to sit front row at Dior.
Merve Manastir, founder of Manu Atelier, is herself a client of menswear. She gravitates towards blazers for their oversized proportions and dislikes clothes that are “too fitted and feminine”.
“It’s 2023, and we’re still trying to make women feel sexy and uncomfortable and confident,” she says.
Stephen Doig, menswear editor and deputy luxury editor at Jhe telegraphs asserts that “cross-pollination between genera” is occurring “now, more than ever”. And brands are reacting accordingly.
Predict made her official women’s debut during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. And although Friend Paris Created in 2011 as a purely men’s brand, it launched women’s fashion four years ago due to demand from an already established female clientele. The appearance of the founder Alexandre Mattiussi in the last episode of “Emily in Paris” season three (which Netflix says has reached some 35 million households worldwide) will do nothing but further broaden its fan base through genre expressions and even the poetic long coats that walked its Fall 2023 runway.
(Speaking of the “Emily in Paris” effect: At the Louis-Gabriel Nouchi show, the actor Lucas Bravo walked the track catnip for the feminine look. It didn’t matter what he was wearing.)
Bianca Saunders‘, the eponymous men’s label (sold in the women’s section of Ssense, for the record) is likely heading in the same direction as Ami. With fans like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, it made perfect sense for the designer to show off her Fall 2023 collection on a mix of male and female bodies.
“I wear a lot of my clothes and try everything on myself and if it looks good on me then it will look good on someone else,” she says. Saunders took his final bow in an oversized bomber made from memory leather that matched a bulky pair of pants that had just paraded down his runway.
Showcasing womenswear during PFW Men’s also makes business sense, as the event shares a timeline with pre-collections sales.
“Pre-collection products sit longer on shelves before they get discounted,” Ramsay-Levi said, adding “when to show a collection has always been a conversation in every fashion house.”
Sacai, which also features a full collection on the women’s calendar, has long offered a selection of women’s pre-season looks on its PFW Men show. For Fall 2023, creative director Chitose Abe produced pieces in collaboration with Carhartt, Nike and Moncler, which spanned both lines.
“It used to be just white men and big houses, but since around 2014/15 it’s evolved from just a trade show to more brand-defining times where content is created,” says Jonathan Hirschfeld, CEO of Swedish unisex brand Eytys, quoting by Rosala performance during the debut of Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 as an example. (Another: Abe drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” for his latest.)
Then there’s the impact of streetwear, which can be seen most prominently on the PFW Men’s calendar thanks to Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with KidSuper’s Colm Dillane for Fall 2023. Shortly after, Dillane presented a collection for its own label in the form of a comedy evening. hosted by Tyra Banks, who modeled 10 of the 20 looks. It turned out to be one of the most talked about events of the week due in part to the near riot that broke out at the door and in part to the subversive and absolutely unique material that blasted Balenciaga, Kanye West, Alexander Wang and Dillane himself, in equal measure. Difficult? Yes. Disruptive? Of course. Irresistible? 100%.
