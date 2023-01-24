Musk’s deep space rocket Starship completes first flight-like dress rehearsal

San Francisco:

In a significant move, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has completed its first-ever flight-like dress rehearsal for its Starship deep-space rocket that is likely capable of carrying astronauts to Mars, the company announced Tuesday.

The space company held a “wetsuit rehearsal” with the 395-foot-tall (120-meter) spacecraft at its Starbase facility in South Texas, United States.

“Starship has completed its first full flight dress rehearsal at Starbase. This was the first time an integrated ship and thruster had been fully loaded with over 10 million pounds of propellant,” SpaceX said in a tweet.

The dress rehearsal test “will help verify a complete launch countdown sequence, as well as Starship and orbital cushion performance for flight-type operations,” the company added.

Starship consists of a giant first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 165-foot-tall (50-meter) spacecraft on the upper stage.

Both are designed to be fully reusable and will be powered by SpaceX’s next-generation Raptor engines.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket (collectively referred to as Starship) is a fully reusable transportation system designed to transport both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Starship will be the most powerful launch vehicle in the world ever developed, with the capacity to carry more than 100 metric tons into Earth orbit.

Starship is designed to deliver satellites farther and at a lower marginal cost per launch than our current Falcon vehicles.

With a payload compartment larger than any fairing currently in operation or under development, Starship creates possibilities for new missions, including even larger space telescopes than the James Webb, according to the company. IANS