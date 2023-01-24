Fashion
6 sneaker trends for men, from high tops to campcore
The anxiety-inducing second-hand video of Bella Hadid shopping for sneakers with Complex lives in my head positively rent-free. I’ll never know why she behaved in such a strange way, but in an attempt to give him at least some credit, I appreciate that she is unwavering in her belief that good shoes can make or break a man. If the homeboys come up with this? It’s quiet for him, she said, referring to outdated sneakers. But what if he stands out in one of the men’s sneaker trends of the year? Homeboys are gonna, like, get it, she declares.
And with that, I won’t waste your time again (unless you want to watch all squeaky video for you). Behold: the six best men’s sneaker trends for 2023 are guaranteed to help Homeboy get it! From white, minimalist kicks to gorpcore outdoor shoes, there’s a lot to love on this list, and certainly something for everyone’s personal style.
If you’re more laid back, but want something to dress up your everyday duds? Go for a soft, elevated suede slip-on. If you’re already overdone and want to keep doing the most? Please scroll directly to the Rick Owens platforms.
Below, read on for the year’s best men’s sneaker trends and some of our favorites for you or your man to buy.
Skate-ready high-top shoes
You’ve probably seen Nike’s classic BLZR hi-tops before, but never like this. The bold cherry color of these skater shoes makes them one of a kind. They have a retro look but they will introduce your feet to a whole new level of comfort thanks to the lightweight and flexible rubber sole.
Old school
Your cool new sneakers don’t have to to see new-old-school silhouettes, logos and colorways are all the rage. From Nike to New Balance, revisit the styles you normally sleep on and see how quickly they develop on you. Turns out those outdated kicks you wore in college were actually timeless after all. Still, get a fresh pair of your old favorites so they don’t feel also Worn in.
Minimalist
Listen to your girlfriend, a crisp white sneaker is still a wardrobe essential. It doesn’t matter who you are! But keep in mind, these aren’t the kicks you wear at your mixed kickball practice or at the gym. Think of them as special occasion sneakers, ideal for casual dates when you always want to look your best. White leather is always a practical choice; they will carry in just right and you can wipe them clean if they get dirty.
Platforms
Rick Owens the homage to the classic Converse hints at the return of lace-up high tops, but it’s the addition of the platform that really piques my interest. If bright colors or funky textures aren’t your thing, let a solid platform do the talking let alone give you a little extra height. Not that you were looking for that, of course.
Suede Slip-Ons
If you’re trying to dress up your everyday outfit in 2022, don’t think you have to settle for anything stiff. Style and comfort can be one! And suede slip-ons make it easy. Imagine the silhouette of your beloved seedy plaid vans, enhanced in a soft premium suede that goes with everything from denim to chinos. Trust me, you’ll never touch Vans again.
Gorpcore kicks
Gorpcore is, essentially, the yassification of outdoor aesthetics. Basically, that means anything that looks like you might buy from a camping store and wear it with a hunting vest is suddenly chic! In terms of sneakers, there are tons of ways to get the look, but anything that has bungee cord detailing, earthy tones, and a rubber sole should do the trick.
