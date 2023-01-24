Fashion
“Karl said she would be a Chanel girl”
Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Apple Martin
Apple Martin arrived on the fashion scene.
The 18 year old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin out during Chanel haute couture show at Paris fashion week Monday.
Sitting front row for the star-studded fashion affair, Apple was outfitted in signature Chanel, a black and white check dress and blazer ensemble seated next Lucy Boyton and Sadie sinkwho were also decked out in Chanel. Elvis director Baz Lurhmann was also present.
Fashion journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg highlighted Apple’s night on Instagram, posting a few teen backstage pics and a caption paying homage to the late designer Chanel Karl Lagerfeldwho has long seen Martin’s potential as a fashionista.
“Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 and said one day she would be a Chanel girl. It happened today!” them fashion week Pillar, 40, wrote about making Lagerfeld’s prediction come true. (This year’s Met Gala honors Lagerfeld’s legacy so maybe we’ll see Martin make his debut on the famous stairs?)
Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.
RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin, 17, Volunteers to Babysit Derek Blasberg’s Twins: ‘Engaged!’
Similar to her mother’s signature style, Apple wore her hairpin straight and parted in the middle. She accentuated her eyes with a smoky, winged liner (Margot Tenenbaum vibes, anyone?) and finished the look with a pink lip.
She posed in a series of photos for Blasbergchanging her expressions between a big smile and a slight pout, looking ready for the runway.
At dinner that evening, Blasberg, who called himself a “proud Guncle” witness to Apple’s fashion debut, took a photo of her gently posing with an apple pastry and captioned it “this little tarte tatin”.
Derek Blasberg/Instagram Derek Blasberg and Apple Martin
The duo’s friendship goes way back when Blasberg welcomed twins in 2021, Martin was quick to offer his babysitting services.
RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow says she burst ‘in tears’ when her daughter Apple went to college: ‘It was awful’
Apple, which once teased his health guru mom that she’s been “in rehab since the day she was born,” is already known for having her own style, according to Paltrow, who shared last year that Apple “don’t want my advice on anything either” when she buys clothes, although she also said that her daughter “borrows from [her] closet.”
The stylish mother and daughter were last seen together as they shopping together in New York in November.
Paltrow, 50, had shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after “a few days” in the city Apple has called home since she started college this fall.
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow goes shopping with her Apple Martin lookalike daughter
In the photo, Paltrow and Apple looked happy and fresh at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple carrying a bag of treats.
Paltrow wrote in the mirror selfie with the two of them dressed in comfy clothes to buy “Oops.”
The duo also posed for a selfie at Elios restaurant, both chic in black with Paltrow smiling as Apple made a little duck face. Apple wore gold hoops and a necklace, while the Academy Award the winner stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate them.
With Apple, Gwyneth shares her son Moses16, with ex-husband Martin, 45.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/see-apple-martin-paris-fashion-160328191.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why India banned a BBC documentary on Modi
- “Karl said she would be a Chanel girl”
- 2024 BMW M3 CS drops weight, gains power
- Turkey’s Erdogan stands firm against Sweden’s NATO bid
- Five-story building rising at 1920 N Whitley Avenue in Hollywood
- These Weight Loss Pills May Bring Figures to Your Face
- Indonesia Begins Construction of New Capital of Nusantara in Borneo | News
- Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
- Tom Cruise missed out on Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
- Stock Market Live: Stocks End Mixed Amid Earnings Parade; Microsoft on deck
- Biden’s Call to Modernize US Tech Policy Brings Transatlantic Dividends
- These are the 4 Pillars of a Healthy Lifestyle, Experts Explain