How Sepideh Moafis Golden Globe Dress Honors Iran’s Protest Art

Milad Ahmadis finished designing the poppy before it was attached to the dress (photo courtesy of Milad Ahmadi)

In a long black sequin dress Adorned with a red flower blooming on her right hip, Sepideh Moafi brought Iran’s women’s revolt to this year’s Golden Globe Awards. The Black bird The actress wore the dress as a tribute to Iranians risking their lives fighting for freedom and an end to the country’s theocracy.

What some may not know is the story behind the dress, a collaboration between two Iranian-American designers and artists: Amir Taghi, who created the silhouette, and Milad Ahmadi, who penned the flower.

Milad is a 26-year-old Iranian multidisciplinary artist living in New York. A frequent collaborator of Amir Taghi, they hand painted the red poppy flower on vinyl to commemorate the lives lost since Mahsa (Zhina) Amini died after his arrest by the vice squad. Their names spiral chronologically across the petals, with those of the four young men executed by the Islamic Republic after sham trials featuring prominently on the front four petals.

I wish I never had to write those names down,” Milad wrote in an Instagram post after the Moafis’ Golden Globes appearance. The victims were artists, journalists, musicians, teachers, students, chefs, bloggers, designers, doctors, children, teenagers, brothers, sisters, friends, mothers, fathers real humans.

Over the past four months, the art of protest has propelled Iranian women’s struggle for freedom and brutal government repression into the cultural spotlight. In New York, artists held a die-in at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a protest at the Guggenheim Museum and a an event titled Baraye Azadi: An Evening of Resistance through Art at the Chelsea Market Makers Studio.

In December, at the Baraye Azadi Meaning for Freedom charity art event co-hosted by Moafi, Milad painted for the public during a recitation of Iranian poetry. I wanted the painting to symbolize hope, they said. The element of hope is an integral part of my work, it’s all we have.

Milad writes the names of the victims in Persian on flower petals (photo courtesy of Milad Ahmadi)

Broad, caressing brushstrokes filled the human-sized canvas of a mother kissing a child holding a rose. The mother figure is symbolic of mother Iran, while the colors red, white and green represent the Iranian flag. Protest art means everything to me. That’s all I defend, said Milad. The artist-designer describes his work as fashion-adjacent, using his fine art skills to produce pieces that are then printed onto casual and formal wear.

In 2022 they designed artwork for the Freedom Dress as part of the Amir Taghis Limited Collection with actress Nazanin Boniadi. The print flows with fluidity from a dark background to this glimmer of hope that crosses it. It’s shiny, it’s golden, they said. The dress has been worn by Empress Farah Pahlavi, the widow of the last Shah of Iran, and actress Olivia Coleman, whose profits have been donated to human rights organizations.

In the coming weeks, Milad will be creating artwork to be printed on crewneck sweaters and t-shirts as part of Azadi Co.’s new collection depicting, in their words, young women trampling on the patriarchy. . After witnessing weeks of protests in New York, Azadi Co. co-founder Helen Kamali noticed people were wearing homemade shirts with Sharpie-scribbled slogans on them, then changing into regular clothes right after . She believed that if protesters continued to show their support for the feminist movement through their clothing, then people could become walking billboards for the movement and expand its reach. This was the impetus behind Azadi Co.

The clothing lines’ slogan is streetwear for freedom, referring to the brand’s political message advocating the feminist movement as well as its assignment to direct proceeds to US-based Iran-focused nonprofits, such as the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran.

A protester wearing an Azadi Co. Be A Voice sweatshirt (courtesy Azadi Co.)

Azadi Co.’s collection of eight protest cartoons depicts powerful Iranian women, celebrates Iran’s multicultural society, and condemns the Islamic Republic.

The Be A Voice print is a montage of photos of young protesters who have been killed in Iran and snapshots of women protesting for their rights. Multidisciplinary visual artist Nilou Kazemzadeh originally produced the design as a poster in the early days of the protests.

For Kazemzadeh, protest art is indispensable because it transcends cultural, social and political constructs, allowing non-members of the community to see the pain we have felt or the hopes we have for the future. In the United States, these visuals connect audiences to seemingly distant reports of gross human rights abuses in Iran. Protest art portrays Iranian women as mobilizers and agents of resistance, a perspective that decades of institutionalized stereotyping and US-Iranian tensions have obscured.

For many Iranian artists, especially those living in exile or outside their home countries, the power of art goes beyond awareness. It’s revolutionary, it lets us imagine possibilities, says Milad. While Iran’s future is unknown, protest art portrays revolutionary perspectives.