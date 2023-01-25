Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner’s surreal fashion turns heads at Schiaparelli’s Paris show





Schiaparelli kicked off Paris Haute Couture Week for Spring/Summer on Monday in suitably extravagant fashion, sending models down the runway with their faces covered in gold, protected by surreal helmets and sporting models Realistic 3D lions, wolves and snow leopards. Known for its glamorous frivolity and exaggerated silhouettes, the show paid homage to house founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s 1930s heyday with surreal takes on classic designs. A bronze bustier reinvented in the shell of a giant oyster rose like a fan that hid the faces of the models. Its incredible pearl embellishments have been rendered in organic and crystallized layers showing the skill of the in-house workshop. Elsewhere, a myriad of embellished balls almost resembling wet pearls dripped organically from a puffy bolero jacket that cut a lovely figure. The giant animal heads filled with fangs and bushy manes were created as an inventive nod to surrealism, but also a statement about the absurdity of using fur. Doja Cat, who sat in the front row, also attracted a lot of attention, arriving covered head to toe in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, a look that took five hours to put on. However, the creations of designer Daniel Roseberry, inspired by Dantès Hellblew up the internet, providing endless meme fodder and ruffling more than a few feathers. Kylie Jenner, who sat front row at the show wearing the black velvet dress adorned with the 3D lion’s head, has been slammed online amid accusations of animal cruelty. Four Paws UK, an animal welfare charity, tweeted: “It may be foam but this lion head dress glamorizes the use of animals in fashion. @KylieJenner it’s a fake piece that’s a faux pas. , rather than normalizing abject cruelty and disguising it as luxury?” World Animal Protection US also criticized the designs, tweeting: “The shocking designs of animal heads on the Schiaparelli couture show in Paris have sparked a fierce outcry online. People are rightly disturbed by the designs, which evoke the deeply cruel act of trophy hunting.” But animal rights charity PETA said the looks highlighted the absurdity of using real fur for fashion. “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there is a will, there is a way and Kylie’s look celebrates the beauty of lions and can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which Lion families are torn apart to satisfy human selfishness, the charity’s vice president of programs, Elisa Allen, said. Next: PETA urges Kylie to expand this creativity to exclude bloody sheared sheep for wool and boiled silkworms alive in their cocoons. We encourage everyone to stick to 100% cruelty-free designs that highlight value human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.” – Additional reporting by AP Updated: January 24, 2023, 07:36

