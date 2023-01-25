PETA Defends Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress As ‘Fabulously Innovative’ After Causing Online Uproar





The non-profit animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) came to Kylie Jenner’s defense on Tuesday amid backlash over her dress featuring a realistic lion’s head at the Paris Fashion Week. Social media users accused Jenner of promoting trophy hunting after she was spotted wearing a stunning black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with an embroidered lion’s head attached to her bodice at an event on Monday. According to the creator’s Instagram page, the animal head was created from “hand-sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to look as realistic as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world”. They pointed out, “NO ANIMAL WAS HARMED WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK.” KYLIE JENNER FACES CONTROVERSIAL LION HEAD DRESS While online critics chastised Jenner for promoting “animal cruelty” with the animal head design, PETA hailed the controversial fashion choice as “fabulously innovative” in a statement to Vanity Fair. Jenner’s look celebrates “the beauty of wild animals and can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human selfishness,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said Tuesday. “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there is a will, there is a way. We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase the human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering,” the statement said. KYLIE JENNER SLAMS CLAIM SHE POSTED PHOTOS OF HER KIDS TO ‘COVER BALENCIAGA’: ‘ALWAYS SOMETHING TO SAY’ The organization instead urged critics to consider the “real animals that suffered and died for this fashion show”, urging designers to “expand this creativity to exclude bloody sheared sheep for wool and boiled silkworms. alive in their cocoons. Jennifer shared her look on Instagram Monday, thanking Schiaparelli’s designer and creative director, Daniel Rose Berry. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow I loved wearing this faux art creation handcrafted with artificial materials. gorgeous, gorgeous,” she wrote next to a series of photos. Naomi Campbell and Irina Sheikh donned looks similar to Jenner’s on the runway with life-size animal heads making an appearance. Shayk also defended the animal head collection on Instagram, telling his followers, “I support these incredible artists who have worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk and moss, to sculpting this Embroidered Lion, and the image of Pride, an image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength,” the model wrote in the caption. “I am honored to have been called upon to lend my art as a woman to this as well.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The dresses were said to have been inspired by Dante’s Inferno. Caroline Thayer of Fox News contributed to this report.

