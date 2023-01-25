Doja Cat triggers an epidemic of trypophobia at Paris Fashion Week

We have all heard of the great phobias: arachnophobia, claustrophobia, agoraphobia. Some fears make sense: we are afraid of snakes because they are dangerous. We are afraid of heights because we might fall. Fear is what tells you something isn’t safe.

But this week, Doja Cat chose an outfit that really triggered a little-known phobia, and it really got the internet talking…

“I’m trypophobic okay it itches me,” wrote one. “Damn even the eyelids?” I just know she was rethinking her life to delete everything,” added another.

She rocked the controversial look at yesterday’s Shiaperelli fashion show. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

The 27-year-old rapper rose to fame on Soundcloud. via Shutterstock But she’s known for her outlandish public persona as much as her music.

She is also the queen of TikTok. You can barely scroll through the app for five minutes before you launch into a Doja Cat dance craze.

But this week, it’s Doja Cat’s fashion, rather than her music, that’s in the news. She took a look at a fashion show that makes the skin of people with trypophobia crawl.

But, let’s face it, there are a whole host of weird phobias out there. via shutter So let’s take a look.

Arachibutyrophobia via : Shutterstock Most phobias are somewhat general: a fear of heights or a fear of insects. But some people are truly terrified of a specific situation, such as people with arachibutyrophobia. They are afraid that the peanut butter will stick to the roof of their mouth. Can you imagine the situation that would lead to this weird phobia? Maybe give a speech after a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

Nomophobia via Shutterstock Other fears are very specific to today’s issues, such as nomophobia, which is the fear of being without your phone. Actually… where is my phone? Is it possible that I have a weird phobia and don’t even know it? It is annoying.

Arithmophobia via Shutterstock You may not be into math, but at least you don’t have arithmophobia, which is a total phobia of numbers. This could be a particularly difficult phobia if you need to count change, or dial a phone number, or really most things in the world. I wonder if you can get a doctor’s note for the math class?

Plutophobia via Shutterstock This one might sound a little strange: plutophobia is the fear of money. Safe,havingmoney doesn’t seem so stressful, but budgets, taxes, investing, rent… it all seems stressful enough. It is not surprising that there are people whose brains stop at the thought of all this.

Xanthophobia via Shutterstock If you’re outside enjoying a nice sunny day, but you suffer from xanthophobia, you might find yourself feeling a little stressed. It would be the fear of the color yellow, so those sunny rays wouldn’t be so comforting. It’s definitely a fear that’s hard to avoid: anyone can wear yellow at any time.

Ablutophobia via Shutterstock You probably don’t want to get too close to someone with ablutophobia, because their fear of bathing might give them a certain… smell. I guess if you looked psychology one too many times this phobia makes sense, but it’s a pretty big issue to get over quickly.

Optophobia via Shutterstock Not to be confused with octophobia, optophobia has more in common with the ophthalmologist: it is a fear of opening the eyes. Does it matter if I don’t want to get out of bed in the morning? It is possible that the phobia has more to do with going to work.

Globophobia If you had a latex allergy, then globophobia would make a lot of sense: it’s a fear of balloons. Or maybe you just watched He too many times and just can’t trust a red ball. Then again, a sudden burst of ballooning is enough to scare just about anyone.

Hippopotomostrosesquipedaliophobia via Shutterstock In an irony to end all irony, hippopotomostrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words, making it a cruel joke for people who suffer from it. Absolutely avoid the thesaurus if you suffer from it.

Ephebiphobia via Shutterstock Ok, this one might expand the definition of “weird” because really we all get a little bit of it as we get older: ephebiphobia is the fear of teenagers, which is honestly one of the scariest things there is. What are they doing with their Hair and why do they have to use all these new words?

Omphalophobia We all have them, but few people really love them: navels. It is therefore not too surprising that there is a navel phobia, omphalophobia. I wonder if it also comes with an added phobia of crop tops? Not the right crowd for a navel ring.

Linonophobia via Shutterstock If you’ve ever seen an animal swallow a long piece of string and see it come out the other end, no one will blame you for having, or fear of, string. Otherwise, it is not entirely clear what would lead to developing this phobia.

Chaetophobia via Shutterstock Break out the hair clipper, because if you suffer from chaetophobia, you probably don’t want to grow out those pretty locks. It is the fear of hair. Here comes the most important question: fear of hair that is still attached or hair that comes loose?

Vestiphobia If you suffer from vestiphobia, you may find yourself in a difficult place when you have to leave the house, as it is the fear of clothes. Unfortunately, you still have to wear it. Or you could move to a nudist colony: phobias definitely limit life choices.

Decidophobia via Shutterstock I think it’s fair to include this one in the list…but I’m not sure. I hate making decisions! I may have decidophobia or fear of making decisions. Of all the phobias on this list, the one that makes the most sense to me: what if you made the wrong choice!

Eisoptrophobia If you suffer from eisoptrophobia, you may have no idea what you look like because you refuse to look at yourself in a mirror…the source of your fear. Vampires are especially prone to this one, as not being able to see yourself in the mirror at all is particularly unnerving.

Deipnophobia via Getty Images If you hate the sound of chewing, you may end up with deipnophobia, which is the fear of dining with others. Or maybe you just become self-conscious about how you look while eating. Another possibility: you simply hate people. Certainly a legitimate concern.

Taphophobia via Shutterstock Ok, this one might make a little more sense than many of the others on the list: taphophobia is the fear of being buried alive. But honestly, how often does this come up? Who stays up at night wondering to be buried alive?

Thalassophobia via shutter People with thalassophobia would definitely not try scuba diving, as they are afraid of the ocean. There are scary creatures in there, but on the other hand, you will never get to see coral reefs, dolphins or all the other amazing things in the oceans.

Alektorophobia Birds can be vicious, which is why it makes sense that alektorophobia is a thing. It’s the fear of chickens, which are known to bite. Plus, they’re too dumb to be logical, so you never know when they’re going to attack.

Emetophobia via Shutterstock No one LOVES throwing up, but for some people it’s more than that: it’s a real phobia. These people suffer from emetophobia. And if your fear of vomiting makes you nauseous… what makes you vomit? A vicious circle.

Athazagoraphobia via : Shutterstock Ok, this one makes perfect sense and I’m not saying this just because I have it: athazagoraphobia is the fear of forgetting or being forgotten. Don’t think too much about the vast stretches of time that will come after your death. It’s too scary.

Chirophobia via Shutterstock This one looks weird until you look at this gif: Chirophobia is the fear of hands, and I suddenly developed it. Please stop showing me those little hands, I hate it. New proposal: censorship from all sides on TV please.

Pupaphobia via Shutterstock If horror movies have taught me anything, it’s that dolls, puppets, and other “innocent” objects are bad. So maybe I have pupaphobia, the fear of puppets. Puppets are a particular source of evil, and they should not be trusted. Ventriloquist dummies are real demons.

Chloephobia via Shutterstock As the era of print journalism fades, this phobia will likely go with it. Chloephobia is the fear of newspapers, but maybe that doesn’t apply if they’re digital. Do blogs count as journals? Where does the newspaper stop when the whole Internet has become a source of information?

Chorophobia via Shutterstock It is the fear of dancing. These people absolutely will not dance as if no one is watching. Most likely a social phobia, it’s no surprise that some people are truly terrified of others seeing them dancing.

And, of course, trypophobia. Healthline writes: “People who have this phobia usually feel uncomfortable, disgusted and distressed when looking at surfaces that have small holes close together or grouped in a pattern. Trypophobia is mainly visual. If you have this phobia, you might feel anxiety, disgust and discomfort when looking at things like: sponges, strawberries and honeycombs.

And many trypophobes have been triggered by Doja Cat’s latest look. “My trypophobia has been activated,” one person said. Another added: “trypophobia is hitting.”

“Looks like a dermatological disease,” joked a third. However, another stood up for the look, saying, “”It’s creative fashion art. Luckily she didn’t wear a cat face.