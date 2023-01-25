Hilary Duff Talks ‘HIMYF’ Season 2 In Cut-Out Dress For Seth Meyers – WWD





Hilary Duff made a stylish arrival to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actress appeared on Monday’s episode of the late-night show wearing an elegant black dress. Hilary Duff on the January 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC Duff’s ensemble was a long black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a cape like tie over her shoulder. A snakes eye cutout adorned the front and a backless detail was featured on the back. The dress was cinched at the waist before opening into a ruffled skirt. Duff typically works with styling duo Brit + Kara, who together have outfitted Bailee Madison, Sophia Bush and Emma Roberts. Hilary Duff on the January 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC For accessories, Duff kept it minimal, accenting her black look with stacked gold midi rings and a pair of dangling square earrings. She put on a pair of black pointy toe strappy pumps. Her signature blonde hair was styled into a middle part with a few loose curls. She went for brown-themed makeup, with smoky brown eyeshadow, dark blush, and a matte brown lip. Hilary Duff on the January 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC New “How I Met Your Father” cast members, Christmas cards and playing guitar were the main talking points on the nightly show. “How I Met Your Father” has been renewed for a second season, this time for a run of 20 episodes from the previous 10. “You know how this case is. You get a phone call and you’re just like, ‘Are we going to be picked up?’ “Are we going to get fired? “Are we going to be hired? You’re kind of always on the edge of your seat,” Duff told Meyers. “To double down on the show and give us that extra creative space for storylines, you know, to dive deeper into each character and have a little more fun and get more people in, you just have to tune into something and hope that it works and it worked,” she later told Meyers. Duff, who stars in the Hulu series, is gearing up for the new season, which hits the streaming platform later this month. A spinoff of the hugely popular “How I Met Your Mother”, which starred Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segal, this show centers on the character of Sophie telling her son the story of how she met her son. father. Along with Duff, the show’s cast includes Francia Raisa, Josh Peck, Kim Cattrall and new John Corbett. Duff continues to keep a lot going. In 2022, she was named Carters Inc.’s first Chief Mother. The second season of “How I Met Your Father” premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

