



The house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection looks to 1920s Paris, channeling the sensibility of its founders’ best client Josphine Baker was many things: a world-renowned dancer, singer, actress, civil rights activist, nightclub sensation, resistance operative, muse. Earlier this week, that latest headline was forever printed on the pages of haute couture: DIOR’s haute couture collection paid tribute to the late icon, one of their founders’ best clients, celebrating her sartorial impact and its pioneering role beyond. For Maria Grazia Chiuri reads a statement from DIOR, every haute couture file is an opportunity to explore the complex thought processes involved in a garment constructed for a body. Couture clothing is body clothing. A body-house. A body-manifest. And who better to contemplate than Baker? A figure commemorated for better or for worse by what she wore: that miniskirt made of jeweled bananas, those dizzyingly feathered headdresses. Shed performs nearly shirtless one night, and the next in a suit and top hat. Baker was a show by choice and by his own design. She understood the power of dressing up and used it to meet her own very personal motivations. I wasn’t really naked, the artist once said. I just didn’t have any clothes. DIOR’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection has been staged quite simply, its main adornment being a work of art (wrapped around the walls in purple and yellow, a collage of the faces of influential black figures in the fields of fashion and design) by artist Mickalene Thomas. The clothes themselves were ultra-refined: iterations on ’20s silhouettes in cream and black, and in velvet, satin and mesh. There were a handful of crushed evening dresses, tasselled and sequined dresses, leotards and feathered collars. These glamorous pieces contrasted Bakers’ own spirit with the classic and the chic: ankle-length skirts, crisp white collars, dressy coats and high collars. Baker embodied modernity leaving America for the artistic center of Paris, taking full advantage of its new freedom of expression and breaking down deep-seated prejudices in both cultures during his extraordinary life. Her mark on style is indelible, beyond what she chose to wear Chiuri, [belonging] at the center of DIOR’s history.

