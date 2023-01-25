Monterey Park Shooting Victim My Nahn Loved Fashion and Dance

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, My Nhan, 65, and his dance partner that night, an older man, decided to leave the Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio a little early.

Ms. Nhan was the driver and was beginning to back up when she noticed a figure walking behind her vehicle. She pressed the brake to allow the person to continue. Within seconds, the interaction turned tragic.

In the quiet parking lot, the figure later identified by authorities as the suspected shooter approached the driver’s window and shot Ms. Nhan several times. Ms Nhan, known as Mymy, was the first person shot and killed in the rampage in Monterey Park, California, which left 11 people dead.

Her passenger, having managed to escape unscathed, then recounted the horrific final moments of Ms Nhans’ life to those close to her, including a niece, Fonda Quan, 32.

Her injuries were all on her left side, Ms. Quan said in a phone interview on Tuesday. It’s possible she didn’t even get a chance to see the person. All the blows hit my aunt.

Ms Quan joined many others on Monday to make a sad pilgrimage to the Los Angeles coroner’s office to identify their loved ones and collect their belongings.

And just seeing those objects, I mean, it was really hard, she said, holding back tears.

The coroner’s office plans to carry out an autopsy before Ms Nhans’ body is released to her relatives. Then the family can begin the painful process of arranging the funeral.

Ms. Nhan, the second youngest of six siblings, emigrated from Vietnam in the 1980s and settled in Rosemead, California, about 8 km from Monterey Park. She had no children, but loved her nine nieces and nephews as if they were her own, Ms Quan said.

Ms Nhan was really into fashion, her niece said, and gravitated to any activity she considered part of a healthy lifestyle, such as ballroom dancing, especially salsa and waltz.

Ms Nhan was also caring for her mother, who died just over a month ago, Ms Quan said. After crying for weeks, she said, we were really looking forward to, you know, starting this Lunar New Year anew. And unfortunately, it happened.

The San Gabriel Valley is home to a cluster of small towns like Monterey Park where large immigrant populations, many from Asia, have forged close ties, especially among those in the ballroom dancing community, Ms. Quan said. . Although close to Los Angeles, the towns tend to look like smaller towns.

On Saturday evening, Ms. Quan was at home with her newborn baby when she received a call from her mother at an unusually late hour. Someone inside the ballroom had called Ms. Quans’ mother moments earlier to say that Ms. Nhan had been shot. The news was so inscrutable, Ms. Quan said, that for a few minutes she and her mother wondered if it was a prank.

Ms. Quan rushed to the scene and saw police and emergency teams everywhere. That’s when you realize, you know, that could have been a real incident, she said.

In the interview, she couldn’t help but talk about Ms. Nhan in the present tense.

The one thing I think Shell remembers best is exactly how generous she is, how cheerful and just kind and friendly she is to everyone, Ms Quan said.