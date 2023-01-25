Fashion
Monterey Park Shooting Victim My Nahn Loved Fashion and Dance
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, My Nhan, 65, and his dance partner that night, an older man, decided to leave the Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio a little early.
Ms. Nhan was the driver and was beginning to back up when she noticed a figure walking behind her vehicle. She pressed the brake to allow the person to continue. Within seconds, the interaction turned tragic.
In the quiet parking lot, the figure later identified by authorities as the suspected shooter approached the driver’s window and shot Ms. Nhan several times. Ms Nhan, known as Mymy, was the first person shot and killed in the rampage in Monterey Park, California, which left 11 people dead.
Her passenger, having managed to escape unscathed, then recounted the horrific final moments of Ms Nhans’ life to those close to her, including a niece, Fonda Quan, 32.
Her injuries were all on her left side, Ms. Quan said in a phone interview on Tuesday. It’s possible she didn’t even get a chance to see the person. All the blows hit my aunt.
Ms Quan joined many others on Monday to make a sad pilgrimage to the Los Angeles coroner’s office to identify their loved ones and collect their belongings.
And just seeing those objects, I mean, it was really hard, she said, holding back tears.
The coroner’s office plans to carry out an autopsy before Ms Nhans’ body is released to her relatives. Then the family can begin the painful process of arranging the funeral.
Ms. Nhan, the second youngest of six siblings, emigrated from Vietnam in the 1980s and settled in Rosemead, California, about 8 km from Monterey Park. She had no children, but loved her nine nieces and nephews as if they were her own, Ms Quan said.
Ms Nhan was really into fashion, her niece said, and gravitated to any activity she considered part of a healthy lifestyle, such as ballroom dancing, especially salsa and waltz.
Ms Nhan was also caring for her mother, who died just over a month ago, Ms Quan said. After crying for weeks, she said, we were really looking forward to, you know, starting this Lunar New Year anew. And unfortunately, it happened.
The San Gabriel Valley is home to a cluster of small towns like Monterey Park where large immigrant populations, many from Asia, have forged close ties, especially among those in the ballroom dancing community, Ms. Quan said. . Although close to Los Angeles, the towns tend to look like smaller towns.
On Saturday evening, Ms. Quan was at home with her newborn baby when she received a call from her mother at an unusually late hour. Someone inside the ballroom had called Ms. Quans’ mother moments earlier to say that Ms. Nhan had been shot. The news was so inscrutable, Ms. Quan said, that for a few minutes she and her mother wondered if it was a prank.
Ms. Quan rushed to the scene and saw police and emergency teams everywhere. That’s when you realize, you know, that could have been a real incident, she said.
In the interview, she couldn’t help but talk about Ms. Nhan in the present tense.
The one thing I think Shell remembers best is exactly how generous she is, how cheerful and just kind and friendly she is to everyone, Ms Quan said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/24/us/monterey-park-shooting-victim-my-nhan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan says he won’t support Sweden’s NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
- Salvino named MPSF Player of the Week
- Monterey Park Shooting Victim My Nahn Loved Fashion and Dance
- See photos of SpaceX’s first orbital starship fueling test
- Fawad Chaudhry arrested as PTI workers invade Zaman Park to ‘protect’ Imran Khan
- Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to the New York Attorney General’s investigation | The mighty 790 KFGO
- The real reason Kevin McCarthy put George Santos on the science committee
- The anniversary of the Cascadia earthquake is Thursday, January 26 | News
- UK government says over 200 child asylum seekers missing
- Senate hearing on Ticketmaster fiasco
- 18% discount on Elite Table Tennis Table
- State of Ethical Standards in Emerging Technologies