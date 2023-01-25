In-person community reading of The Pink Dress at Centenary UMC





A community reading of The Pink Dress in commemoration of the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans will be held Saturday, February 18 at 3 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo. After two years of presenting their annual reading of the inspiring children’s picture book on Zoom, Centenary members will open their event to the public in person in the church sanctuary. “We believe this is a meaningful way for us as a community to honor Memorial Day,” said CUMC pastor Reverend Ki Choi. “And this year, as we continue to come out of the worst of this pandemic, and because the official day falls on the weekend, it seemed appropriate to open the event to the general public.” February 19 is officially recognized as the day Executive Order 9066 was signed in 1942, authorizing the sending of 120,000 Japanese Americans to concentration camps during World War II. “We hope other people less familiar with this period of history will be able to attend,” Choi said. The book is an account of a real camp incident experienced by a longtime member of the church, Moonza Kitashima, who died in 2020. A multi-generational cast of Centenary congregation members will read the story, accompanied by the pictures from the book. In the book, Tsuki, a young inmate, wants to wear a beautiful pink dress for her junior high school graduation, but the camp administration wants all students to wear green. Author Leslie K. Gray, Kitashima’s daughter, wanted to share her mother’s story of courage in the face of racism with young children to ensure that future generations learn from these past mistakes and don’t repeat them. . “We live in a time when it should be obvious that no one should be incarcerated just because of the color of their skin,” she says, “but it’s easy to forget that the United States has been down this road before. unjust before.Remembering history helps us to ensure that it will never happen again, neither to us nor to any other ethnic group. Along with the event, an exhibition of selected paintings by famous Japanese-American artist Masato “Eddy” Kurushima will be presented at the church. These first-hand images of life in the camp have toured the country and have been poignant visual reminders of what families and individuals have suffered because of racial prejudice. It will be a rare chance for viewers to see the paintings up close. After the reading, there will be a question-and-answer session with the author led by Reverend Mark Nakagawa, Superintendent of the Western District of The United Methodist Church and a descendant of incarcerated. “We hope people of all ages will attend,” says Nakagawa, who is also a local expert on the Japanese-American experience, “because this is a story that is important for Americans of all communities hear”. The suggested donation is $10 or whatever you can afford. On-site parking is available. Masking and distancing required indoors. For more information, visit http://centenarydtla.org or call (213) 617-9097.

