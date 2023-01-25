Irina Shayk Defends Controversial Lion Head Dress, Kylie Jenner Faces Criticism Again Over Noose Necklace

Irina Shayk speaks out in support of the designers behind Schiaparelli’s controversial lion-head dress following the backlash Kylie Jenner faced after rocking the look on Monday.

The 25-year-old reality star sparked a social media storm when she wore the strapless black velvet dress which featured a huge embroidered lion’s head attached to the neckline during Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 show at Fashion Paris weekend. Shayk, 37, modeled an almost identical dress when she strutted down the runway later during the show.

“I support these incredible artists who have worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk and moss, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and the image of Pride, an image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength,” said the Russian-born artist. the model wrote in the caption of an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

“I’m honored to have been called upon to lend my art as a woman to this as well,” she added with a black heart emoji, identifying Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

KYLIE JENNER FACES CONTROVERSIAL LION HEAD DRESS

Shayk’s post featured a slideshow of images in which she was seen wearing the dress on the catwalk, in the fittings and backstage, as well as a sketch of the design and a shot of Schiaparelli’s signature gold-toed pumps.

According to the creator’s Instagram page, the animal head was created from “hand-sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to look as realistic as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world”.

The fashion house emphasized, “NO ANIMAL WAS HARMED WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK.”

The lion-head dress was part of Schiaparelli’s “Inferno Couture” collection, which also included ensembles featuring realistic replicas of a snow leopard and a wolf.

Naomi Campbell was pictured walking the runway in a furry black trench coat with a wolf’s head on her shoulder. Shalom Harlow wore a leopard print dress with a snow leopard head sewn into the bodice.

In another Instagram post, the fashion house wrote: “The leopard, lion and wolf represent lust, pride and greed in Dantès’ iconic allegory in hand-sculpted foam, resin, wool and silk faux fur, hand painted to look as realistic as possible.”

Schiaparelli reiterated, “NO ANIMAL WAS HURT WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK.”

However, some social media users condemned the designs, saying the animal heads could promote trophy hunting.

One user wrote on Instagram: “The only thing it glorifies is the killing of these animals, even though it’s fake. The lion, cheetah and wolf literally look like they’re supposed to have been killed and used for clothing.. How does this celebrate the glory of the natural world. Give it meaning.

Another expressed dismay, writing, “Sorry, but that’s a no for me. Whether it’s fake or not, it promotes cruelty to animals,” while an additional comment read, “Celebrate the glory of the natural world????This is so wrong.You promote animal abuse and support trophy hunting and poaching.

Jennifer shared her look on Instagram and thanked Schiaparelli and Roseberry. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow loved wearing this faux art creation handcrafted with man made materials. gorgeous, gorgeous,” Jenner wrote alongside a series of photos.

However, some of his followers were critical of his decision to model the design, commenting, “There are times when you just say no. This was one of them.”

Another wrote, “One of your worst fashion mistakes ever.”

Shayk’s Instagram post was also criticized. One fan wrote, “Sorry Irina but no matter what you say it always encourages animal trophy hunting. A big NO.”

Another said: “Putting a lot of work and effort into creating something doesn’t make it the right thing per se. As a designer, as a model, as an influential photographer, you have a some responsibility.”

“I understand that the animals are not real, not killed but created. Yet this is a visual reference to trophy hunting. Whether knowingly or not, the campaign sends a very damaging message to the world. “Whoever defines dead and lifeless animals as a luxury. Probably motivated by the best intentions, that still makes it a very bad idea. Why not accept the reaction of people who care about the natural world and fight for life? every day ? “

However, animal rights nonprofit PETA defended Schiaparelli’s designs in a statement to Vanity Fair.

“These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there is a will, there is a way. We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase the human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Jenner came under fire again hours later for donning yet another controversial look. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was pictured wearing Givenchy’s noose-shaped necklace, which was heavily criticized when it debuted in October 2021.

The accessory was featured on the catwalk as part of Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection during its show at Paris Fashion Week. It quickly drew comparisons to Burberry’s 2019 “noose hoodie” scandal. Burberry issued an apology after debuting a hoodie with noose drawstrings during London Fashion Week.

Fashion website Diet Prada published a side-by-side comparison of the noose hoodie and the noose necklace, writing, “You think the industry would have learned not to put on things that look like nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry hoodie debacle in 2019 This @givenchyofficial necklace just on the runway is getting perilously close to that same territory We really wonder how no one noticed, but Unfortunately, history repeats itself.

On Monday, Jenner shared pics on instagram in which she was seen wearing the Givenchy necklace, which she paired with a bright blue bodycon dress and sparkly pink boots.

Social media users were quick to criticize the fashion choice. One Twitter user wrote, “Kylie Jenner wearing a noose necklace is disgusting, this woman has no shame, does she choose her outfits on purpose knowing full well they will create controversy?”

A representative for Jenner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Caroline Thayer of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.