High fashion spans a curiously wide waterfront

PARIS Maria Grazia Chiuris’ wife celebrations for Christian Dior have most often revolved around the work of a female artist whose inspiration is necessarily more abstract, but the couture collection she presented on Monday was rooted in a real life, that of artist, activist and black icon Josephine Baker and she was all the stronger for it. Chiuris’ starting point was a treasure trove of old photos of Baker performing in New York in the 1950s, dressed in Dior, but the designer drew a narrative thread from the 1920s, when Baker first arrived in Paris. and caused a stir at the Revue Ngre and later the Folies Bergre. Sinuous metal sheaths and crystal-fringed flapper dresses evoked the Jazz Age, undergarments wrapped in velvet robes suggested loungewear for backstage dressing rooms. A clutch of spectacularly simple columned evening gowns in shimmering satin and crushed velvet in decadent tones, all crumpled, lived through singing under the sole spotlight of the cabaret star.

A good half of the collection was made up of daywear: suits, coats, dresses, some in the men’s fabrics favored by Monsieur Dior. The lengths were an understated mid-calf, which gave off a vintage flavor accentuated by the hair, makeup, and shoes (embroidered velvet shoes with a mid-hunky heel). But it was quite a pleasant effect. Chiuri said she was drawn to Baker because she understood the power of attire to challenge racial stereotypes and confuse gender role expectations, like another famous Dior client, Marlene Dietrich. These women resonated with her, so much so that Chiuri chose the tuxedo coat as a personal favorite for her new collection. (Baker and Dietrich have done almost as much for a men’s tux as Fred Astaire and Cary Grant.) That’s what I love about me, really clean and timeless, she added. And it is perhaps this intimate personal resonance that has given this collection its subtle kick. He had a soul.

Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Look 1. (Digital)

Of course, it was also a Christian Dior show so it required extravagant contextualization. American artist Mickalene Thomas created 13 photo-based collages in her signature style, celebrating Baker and a dozen other black women who had led the way in their worlds, including Dorothy Dandridge in the films, Nina Simone and Lena Horne in music, Donyale Luna in modeling. They have been reproduced in giant embroidered wall hangings executed by the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai. Women and great women artists don’t celebrate themselves enough, Chiuri said emphatically. I’m obsessed with pushing women. As usual, I wondered where these remarkable works of contemporary art would end up when the music stopped.

More contemporary art at the Chanel show on Tuesday morning in the sculptural forms of animals created in cardboard, wood and paper by Xavier Veilhan to accompany a scenographer Virginie Viard imagined as a spontaneous village festival. mid summeror The wicker man, may be? There was something of those cult classics in the giant abstract creatures that were dragged into an eerily shadowy performance space. There were patterns hidden inside, a hint of spinal valve perhaps it was made more emphatic when an elephant crawled onto the stage at the end of the shows. From this giant structure emerged Anna Ewers, a virgin bride in a veil embroidered with swallows.

It was klutzy and kultish, like a cross between a Trojan horse and a kiddie horse, and in a weird way it was a perfect distillation of the collection itself. As much as he embodied haute couture in the extraordinary techniques that crafted the garments, he ensured that these garments had a shimmering, frothy fairy-tale naïveté that seemed oddly at odds with the couture expression of fundamentally adult sophistication. The same artistic refinement, in fact, that shaped the original bestiary of Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment on rue Cambon, the Coco ur-zone that Viard introduced Veilhan to at the start of their collaboration.

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Look 1. (Digital)

So back to clothes. Viard liked the idea of ​​cheerleaders, the kind who could lead a small-town Americana parade in their flared skirts or shorts, lace-up ankle boots, maybe even an abbreviated flared coat. There were top hats and bow ties, as if the models were ring masters of the circus of abstract animals awkwardly filling the arena. When that hat-and-tie combo accompanied the seamless, layered formality of the black band toward the end of the show, it took on a Girls-of-Guns n Roses edge. I’ve always maintained that Virginie Viards’ rocker heart will ultimately define her tenure at Chanel. Here is a whisper of that future. Mind you, she covered her bases by incorporating a beaded chosen Corgi on classic Chanel tweed. Play at the Palace, perhaps?

Ultimately, with houses the size of Dior and Chanel, designers are bound by their ability to deliver street-level sales. If they do this, high fashion is allowed to become a tenuous Everest of idiosyncrasy. The invitation for Giorgio Armani’s new Priv show featured a harlequin diamond pattern, which sparked awe and curiosity simultaneously. The terror was consumed instantly at the entrance to the hall of the Republican Guard, where the horses of the French cavalry usually strut. A harlequin parade! So soon to echo in the diamond-patterned looks that paraded on this catwalk.

Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Look 1. (Digital)

But then fear was co-opted by curiosity. Armani never takes a theme halfway. If he’s into harlequins, he’s all on harlequins. So what did that mean? The Harlequins’ house was in the great Italian tradition of artistic comedy with its origins in the Carnival of Venice. The Armanis palette of watery blues and greens, shot through with wintry pink at sunrise, was the Venice palette at a particular time of year. The sinuous flow of shimmering sheaths on the ground replicated the effect of light on water.

But there was also something fundamentally surreal about Armanis’ presentation that made me think about what harlequins meant to Picasso and DeChirico and their peers: the romantic, the prankster. Giorgio clearly has a few more tricks up his sleeve.