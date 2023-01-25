Inside Urvashi Rautela’s Luxury Flight for Paris Fashion Week





Urvashi Rautela shared this photo. (courtesy: urvashirautela) Please do not disturb, Urvashi Rautela. She flew to Paris for Fashion Week. How do we know? The actress announced it on Instagram with a series of shots. All we can say is that the album screams luxury from miles away. In the opening slide, Urvashi, in a stunning off-the-shoulder white dress, gives us a glimpse of her glamorous avatar for her trip to Paris. It looks like the photo was clicked inside an airport lounge. The next two slides are from his time on the flight. We see her enjoying every moment of the incredible business class experience. Hope you didn’t miss FENDI designer handbag. Urvashi looks comfortable as she enjoys a glass of juice inside the plane. Oh, and those shades and shimmery manicure added an extra edge to the overall outing. Along with the photos, Urvashi wrote, Paris Fashion Week. She also added a white heart emoji to the post. Hashtags read, #love, #UrvashiRautela, #UR1, #ParisFashionWee, #PFW. Fans dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section. Looked: Urvashi Rautela also posted a video of her poolside photo shoot. The actress is a feast for the eyes in the white bodycon dress. She didn’t give the caption much thought and just chose a white heart emoji. Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Walter Verayya, directed by KS Ravindra. The film stars veteran actor Chiranjeevi in ​​the lead role. Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa are also in the film. Waltair Verayya was released on January 13. The film received a lot of love from fans and critics. To express her gratitude for all the love surrounding her, Urvashi dropped some photos of herself and Chiranjeevi. The two share a candid moment here. Sharing the album on Instagram, Urvashi wrote, Megastar Chiranjeevi, #Blessed Waltair Verayya wins the big season of the Pongal-Sankranti festival. Urvashi Rautela, in another post, announced that Waltair Verayya will be streaming soon on Netflix. She wrote, Waltair Verayya to stream on Netflix The film is creating a massive box office rampage. Many thanks to all of you. The note was attached to a set of clicked photos during one of the promotional events. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela’s special issue boss’s day from the movie Waltair Verayya has crossed over 56 million views. The energetic track was sung by Nakash Aziz, DSP [Devi Sri Prasad] and Haripria. You can listen to the song here: Urvashi Rautela made his Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013. Featured Video of the Day At the screening of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-Priya Runchal arrive in style

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/urvashi-rautela-is-busy-with-paris-fashion-week-3718807

