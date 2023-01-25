Valentino and Dior have banked on K-pop amid tensions in China. Will it pay?





Since January, Suga has been part of Valentino’s ambassadors called Di.Vas, short for Different Values, and will appear in a campaign in collaboration withQG in print, online and social media. He has the ability to express all the values ​​of the brand and of a generation of which he speaks in his spontaneous and contemporary way. According to Valentino, each Valentino Di.Vas plays a key role in maintaining the company’s new vision. In China, it’s a different story. When South Korea deployed a US High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system in August 2016, policymakers in Beijing were furious. Chinese officials viewed Thaad’s deployment as another US effort to contain China, while South Korea argued the shield served to protect against the North Korean nuclear threat. In retaliation, China has targeted South Korea by banning its valuable cultural exports, such as TV shows and music. Throughout 2021, the Chinese government has tightened entertainment industry regulations to curb the frenzied worship of celebrity idols. In September of the same year, 22 fan accounts, including those of BTS, were suspended by Chinese social media network Weibo for what it said was irrational star-chasing behavior. The National Radio and Television Administration of China (NRTA) has also asked broadcasters to ban television appearances by (niangpaolisten)) a pejorative term for androgynous or effeminate men. The move was widely seen as a move to antagonize K-pop, as Korean male stars are often known for their good looks. In November 2022, Chinese tech giant Tencent unexpectedly resumed online streaming of South Korean movies Hotel by the river, prompting speculation about whether China might lift its ban on Korean entertainment. Today, there is no absolute ban onHallyu or the Korean wave, used in relation to Korean culture in China, but local media may omit K-pop activities out of respect for their country, says Elisa Harca, Asian co-founder and CEO of Red Ant Asia, an agency of marketing that works with global brands such as Balmain and Byredo to navigate China. Luxury can look to Korean stars as an act of risk control, says Jasmine Zhu, managing partner of Epico Partners, a Hong Kong-based growth consultancy. Korean nationals are now the world’s biggest spenders per capita on personal luxuries, with an average annual spend of $325, according to a report by Morgan Stanley this month. That’s far more than the $55 and $280 per capita currently spent by Chinese and American nationals, according to investment firm estimates. [Brands are] deprioritizing China due to the country’s Covid policies, lockdowns and economic instabilities in recent years, Zhu says. The Lasting Appeal of the Koreas Enhypen generated $7.2 million in earned media value (EMV), nearly a quarter of Pradas’ overall EMV of $31.6 million, making them the most influential influencers of the week. menswear from Milan, according to Hugo Ramos, brand analyst at Lefty. The outsized attention Enhypen has been able to bring shows why luxury brands are partnering with Korean talent. K-pop stars have wide appeal outside of their home country; and as a relatively new genre, they also appeal to a very young audience, an increasingly important demographic for luxury brands.

