Women who dress men – Lifestyle

Women who dress men

 


Women are increasingly making their mark in menswear, breaking the fabric ceiling that has seen the industry dominated by men and drawn into a sector where some of the most sweeping changes are taking place.

Fashion has long been an industry focused primarily on women but led by men, with a 2019 study by PriceWaterhouseCooper showing that only 12.5% ​​of fashion houses had female bosses.

While change is slow at the top, the latest menswear week in Paris which ended on Sunday shed light on the number of exciting female designers choosing to focus on menswear.

One of the most popular tickets was Grace Wales Bonners’ opening show at a hotel in Place Vendome, her first physical event in Paris.

Known for her literary credentials and spotlighting black and minority artists, it was clear why she is seen as a favorite to replace the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton.

“I got into menswear because I thought there was a lot more room for expression,” she told AFP.

It feels like it’s not overdeveloped (menswear) can be quite conservative at times.

It was well received, with Bloomingdales men’s director Justin Berkowitz praising its sharp cut with charming details for the perfect personal collection.

Bode, meanwhile, returned to Paris for the first time since the pandemic, with a vintage collection inspired by rural America and her maternal family.

Known for her handcrafted clothes, often made from recycled materials, she was named Menswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards in 2022.

