More like Bushwick Fashion Week: Bushwick Daily

It’s been a century since the Roaring 1920s, but new and rookie designers seem to be taking inspiration from the Jazz Age this winter. Fur-lined coats and flashy asymmetrical patterns, often associated with vintage classics, have been resurrected as modern wardrobe staples.

Before New York Fashion Week next monthwe’ve put together a short list of local designers based in and near Bushwick to watch out for.

A. Potts

Born in Detroit and now in Brooklyn, Aaron Potts has become a recognizable name in the fashion industry. A Parsons alum, his designs have been worn by names like Dave East, Machine Gun Kelly and Ciara since her brand made its debut in end of 2018.

Potts neutral palettes and androgynous designs are on-brand for modern fashion minimalists. While her pieces have classic versatility, each has a unique sparkle and twist that turns heads. The brand has been featured as part of New York’s Men’s Day for the past few years and is on its way to becoming a notable name in fashion.

Check out more of A. Potts’ latest collection at his website and find A. Potts NYFW program here.

Below: a preview of Lizzy Gees’ latest collection, which will be presented at IMPACT VERS next February. (Lizzy Gee)

Lizzy Gee

Founded in 2018 in Brooklyn, Pratt honors graduate Lizzy Gee who dedicates her brand to ideas such as inclusivity, gender liberation and sustainable fashion. According to his websiteher clothes caught the eye of the pages of British vogue and have been spotted on musicians like Grimes and Kimbra.

Gee says her brand is still suffering from a fire that destroyed her design studio in Bushwick last fall. Next month, she’s set to perform a show at the designer boutique she co-founded a while ago called VERS (see below). Who’s hitting February 12, tickets are based on donations

My brand presentation will be a combination of musical performance and parade with local musicians, such as Chelsea Smith, wearing my designs, Gee told me. Her brand focuses on using upcycled, upcycled, unused and organic fabrics and textiles. according to its website

The designs will be a combination of previously shown work converted and restyled with new parts. That’s the beauty of creating reversible and customizable garments,” adds Gee.

In addition to ethical production, Gees’ focus on androgynous patterns using a vibrant color palette has become a memorable addition to the local fashion industry over the past few years, thanks to her bold experimentation and poppy style. and modern that it has developed over the years. Follow his brand on Instagram.

WORMS

A prolific name in the New York fashion industry, the WORMS boutique in Bushwick offers over 30 local creators. The retailer offers streetwear flair, utilitarian pieces, androgynous glamour, and every possible style you’re looking for.

Self-proclaimed as Clothing for the People, the retailer prides itself on showcasing diverse and up-and-coming local talent, prioritizing inclusivity, disruption and social justice.

WORMS began hosting pop-ups around Bushwick in 2014 before opening its independent brick-and-mortar store in 2021, directly on Willoughby Avenue. In addition to supporting a local community of designers, WORMS also regularly runs pop-ups and collaborations with local tattoo studios, artists and community members in addition to her work in the local queer community.

WORMS is located at 1329 Willoughby Avenue. follow the brand on Instagram.

Vers sells clothes designed by around 30 different local designers. Below is Vers’s stable of designers and creatives, from left to right: Beau McCall, Adrienne White, Tilly J d Wolfe Lapidos and Claire Fleury. (Elia Griffin)

Zero Waste Daniel

Zero Waste Daniel, also known as zwd, first appeared around 2017 after gaining attention from outlets like News Feed and Initiated. The zero-waste lifestyle pioneer has drawn attention to using local pre-consumer recycled waste, as well as hard-to-recycle materials, to create beautiful quilts and flowing designs that make reducing use landfills a priority.

The brand’s founder, Daniel Silverstein, is already becoming a household name in the fashion industry, following complementary features in Forbes and vogue following collaborations with names like ThredUp, Alice + Olivia and more. follow the brand on Instagram.

Rorschach romance

So maybe gender neutrality wasn’t necessarily a priority in the Roaring Twenties, but modern brands like Rorschach Romance have long been pioneers in blending vintage style with androgynous and political expression.

Fashion is Political, is one of the brand’s favorite slogans, but despite the seriousness of its political positioning, the brand hardly takes itself seriously. From handmade multicolored crocheted bucket hands to gummy worm studs, Rorschach Romance has quickly established itself as a recognizable brand in the local design community. follow the brand on Instagram.

The return of Street Wear fashion week

SFW Runway brand showcases up-and-coming high-end and luxury streetwear designers and plans to debut near Bushwick and Ridgewood this year during February fashion week, although details of what’s on the way are currently scary . Discover the looks of the previous fashion shows, some details about the event and tickets here.

SFW will be held at 49 Wyckoff Avenue at the Wyckoff Windows Studio this year on February 11.

Top images taken by Elia Griffin for Bushwick Daily.

