Irina Shayk Defends Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress: Details





Speak. Irina Sheikh came to Schiaparelli’s defense after the fashion house was criticized for designing a dress featuring a realistic lion’s head. The French fashion house became a trending topic on Monday January 23, after Kylie Jenner attended the labels’ Spring/Summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in the longline black outfit which was outfitted with the wildcat replica. Shayk, 37, showed off a different iteration of the dress on the catwalk as Jenner sat front row. I support these amazing artists who worked tirelessly with their hands using wool, silk and moss to sculpt this embroidered lion, Shayk written via Instagram later on Monday, adding that the creation is an image of pride. An image that @Schiaparelli invokes when exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have also been asked to lend my art as a woman, concluded the star of the podiums, tagging the artistic director of the label. Daniel Roseberry. Along with the caption, the Russia native shared a carousel of images that showed her in the issue along with sketches and a photo of a craftsman taking her measurements. Jenner, 25, too praise the whole. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, she wrote via Instagram. Thank you @DanielRoseberry and @Schiaparelli for such a special morning. Wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation hand constructed with synthetic materials. Magnificent. Magnificent. The luxury brand claimed via its own official Instagram account that no animals were harmed while creating this look. Schiaparelli explained that the fashion statement was made to celebrate the glory of the natural world. Still, many found the portrayal off-putting. So sad. Even if these are totally wrong, the message behind it will cause a lot of uncontrollable hunting, wrote one social media user in the comments section of Schiaparellis’ post. The whole concept of this is repugnant. Whether the animal heads are real or replicas, they promote trophy hunting, which is obviously disgusting, violent, and not progressive. Try again, another comment read. Naomi Campbellwho also took part in the show, was seen strutting around in a black coat with a wolf’s head on the shoulder. Roseberry explained the concept in more detail, telling vogue Monday that he was inspired by Dante Alighieris The Divine Comedy a poem divided into three books: Hell, Purgatoryand Paradise. The creator was moved by a particular passage where the leopard, the lion and the wolf represented lust, pride and greed. He added that he wanted to honor nature’s ability to protect the woman who wears it.

