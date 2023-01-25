Irina Shayk Looks So Strong In A Lion Dress Defending An IG Topless Photo





Irina Shayk applauded criticism of her “lion dress” at a recent fashion show on Instagram.

In the post, the model shared a few photos of herself getting dressed, including a totally shirtless mirror selfie that showed off her sculpted abs, arms and legs.

Irina doesn’t really like running, but she finds other ways to do cardio. Irina Shayk defends the Schiaparelli fashion show which featured embroidered lion heads while roaring at critics in a new Instagram post. ICYMI, the Paris Fashion Week show featured custom dresses adorned with life-size lion heads. Photos of Kylie Jenner in the same room have also gone viral. But Irina, who walked the show, shared her own thoughts on the mean comments she received about her dress. I support these incredible artists who have worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk and moss, to sculpt this embroidered Lion and image of pride, an image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength,” captioned his post. “I am honored to have also been called upon to lend my art as a woman to this @danielroseberry .” Fans and friends supported the model in the comments, with one person writing, Yes, gorgeous[ly] said. Sewing artists create such a marvel with their specialized skills. Another simply commented, The lion queen. Lion controversy aside, Irina is undeniably fierce and strong when strutting down the runway. And in a photo she showed a moment before the show where she is topless and all kinds of sculptures. If you’re curious to know more about Irina’s workout routines, she said women’s health in 2016 that although cardio is key, she really doesn’t like functioning. I hate traditional cardio, she says. Running is my worst nightmare, so I had to find something I love that gives me all the calorie-burning benefits of cardio without being bored to death. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. For Irina, this cardio fix involves jiu jitsu. It’s great, said Irina. Because there are so many possible combinations of moves, it’s great to constantly challenge my body and push it to exhaustion every time. When she’s not training, Irina said W Magazine that she often settles down for a infrared sauna sesh. It’s my new obsession, she told the outlet. My friend introduced me to it. It warms you from the inside. You get rid of toxins from within. It really makes you sweat, but it’s not workout sweat. I go there once or twice a week when I’m in New York, and I feel like it’s my workout. Excuse me while I add this to my wellness checklist. Irinia is certainly strong and confident these days, but shared a bit of her self-confident journey with W Magazine back in 2019. I went through stages and phases. When I was 15, I was skinny and kids always made fun of me. I was wearing high heels, and they said, Sticks walking. I think we all go through stages in life, and that’s a good thing because it’s a learning process. You get to know your character, yourself, how to be confident and how to stick with your decisions, she said. Irina added: Sometimes it’s hard, but it’s all about the learning process. When you fall, you get up and keep walking. It’s like babies, that’s how they learn to walk. They keep falling and falling, then they walk. It’s just life. Now, that’s a philosophy I can embrace! Preach, Irina! Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and journalist living in New Jersey with her many pets. She’s a business owner and dual Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality TV. She is passionate about diversity and body representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.

