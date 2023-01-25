Where could she wear such a dress?





The Kardashian family likes to borrow dresses that create controversy. Kim Kardashian caused a stir with Marilyn Monroes at the Met Gala and now her little sister Kylie Jenner has launched Gown-gate 2, in a dress by designer Schiaparelli Daniel Roseberry during the haute couture shows in Paris. In the front row, next to the founder’s granddaughter Elsa Schiaparelli, Cabaret actress Marisa Berenson, beauty entrepreneur and The Kardashians The star wore a fitted strapless black velvet dress with a faux taxidermy lion’s head peering silently from the right shoulder. Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli haute couture spring-summer 2023 collection presented at the Petit Palais in Paris. Credit:Getty Roseberry was inspired by Dantès Hell for the dress, which, breaking fashion protocol, also appeared on the catwalk, worn by Irina Shayk, with a black wolf coat over Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow in a strapless black and white leopard dress. This collection is my homage to doubt, Roseberry wrote in the program. I wanted to move away from techniques that I was comfortable with and understood, and instead chose this dark wood where everything is scary but new.

It is also an evolution of the intentionally shocking Elsas collections, having created a dress featuring a lobster painted by Salvador Dal on the skirt in 1937 and a sweater adorned with a giant fly in 1952. The PETA-approved lion dress has drawn criticism from animal activists online, saying the realistic heads glorify trophy hunting, while advocates of high-priced high fashion say it celebrates nature’s beauty at the sharp teeth. Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell walk in designer Daniel Roseberrys tribute to Dantes Inferno at the Paris haute couture show for Schiaparelli. Credit:PA Either way, it’s a trend that’s about to happen, like nude Kardashians dresses, nude support wear, or bare buttocks, so here’s where to wear it. Next Donald Trump appearance in South Carolina, January 28

Former US First Lady Melania Trump mastered mixed messages with her wardrobe during her husband Donald’s tenure. There was the Zara jacket with the slogan I Really Dont Care, Do U? worn at a Texas children’s shelter in 2018 and the $51,000 coat from controversial brand Dolce & Gabbana taken to Sicily in 2017.

