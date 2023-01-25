Kodak Black Unveils New Fashion Collaboration While Making Its Catwalk Debut





Kodak Black made its runway debut during Paris Fashion Week and previewed its first-ever fashion collaboration with menswear designer Doni Nahmias. The show took place on Sunday, January 22, with Kodak unveiling a 10-piece set inspired by the rapper’s retro clothing, music and personal lyrics. While browsing the show, the Florida native performed his song “Super Gremlin” while wearing a purple faux fur coat painted with lyrics from his personal notebook. Kodak also wore a purple suit with a rhinestone heart on the lapel with the words “love” and “war” sewn into the sleeves. The Sniper Gang boss helped co-create the menswear line and runway presentation alongside Nahmias, who is also the rapper’s longtime friend. The line is part of Nahmias’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection, dubbed California Poetry and inspired by ’90s Californian hip-pop culture. Kutthroat Bill was also accompanied by his one-year-old daughter, Yuri Kapri, while he was in Paris enjoying the weekend. He took to Instagram to share photos of himself posing with his daughter while attending a Kenzo Takada performance. “I’m sitting in Paris like WOW, I really did the Forreal projects,” Kodak wrote. “Trump released me (01/20/21) Came home and blessed baby Yuri, she was born after (01/21/22).” He continued, “After complications throughout the labor process, she ended up cooking for a lil while shortly after she came into this world the next day!!! Anyway (01/22/23) My Baby Turnt 1 In Paris & It Feels Delightful. Earlier this month, Kodak and NBA YoungBoy buried the hatchet with a FaceTime call, where the two former rivals shared laughs and more. Black and the Never Broke Again boss have a checkered past dating back to 2017. More recently, Yak accused YB’s manager of stealing his tour idea last summer, going so far as to disband his entire fan base. Related news Kodak Black says he cried when Saweetie chose Quavo over him January 6, 2023 Kodak Black also revealed plans to drop a project next month during an Instagram Live with Yungeen Ace. When asked by Ace what he was doing in the video, the ZEZE rapper replied, “I’m just chilling out and I’m releasing this album next month. The Florida rapper also dropped the names of some artists he’s collaborating with on the project and he and Ace agreed they needed to find the latest R&B sensation similar to Mariah Carey. Kodak’s latest album, back for everything,was released in February 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning 60,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

