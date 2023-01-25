Uorfi Javed struggles to find an apartment to rent in Mumbai





The social media influencer posted this 2 hours ago Renting an apartment in the city of dreams, Mumbai is a sure fight. TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently took to Twitter to raise the same issue. The actress said it was difficult to find an apartment in Mumbai and Hindu and Muslim landlords were unwilling to rent the flat to her. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ celebrity wrote, “Muslim landlords don’t want to rent me a house because of the way I dress, Hindi landlords don’t want to rent me because I’m a Muslim. Some landlords have a problem with political threats. I understand. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so complicated. Check out the tweet here: Muslim landlords don’t want to rent me a house because of the way I dress, Hindi landlords don’t want to rent me because I’m a Muslim. Some landlords have a problem with the political threats I receive. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so complicated Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 24, 2023 The social media influencer posted this 2 hours ago and so far it has amassed over 47,000 views on Twitter. One user wrote, “This is unconstitutional and wrong.” Another user wrote, “So sorry to hear that. If you prefer to come to Kandivli Borivli, I can arrange a fancy apartment for you. Don’t underestimate these neighborhoods! Meanwhile, the actress has been called by the Mumbai Police for an investigation in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for ‘publicly engaging in nudity’. City police sent a notice to the former Bigg Boss competitor after the police commissioner ordered an investigation into the matter. She was asked to report for questioning at the Amboli police station. The development comes a day after the actress filed a counter-complaint against Maharashtra leader Mahila Morcha of the BJP, Wagh, over his alleged remarks about the ‘Bepanaah’ actor’s alleged ‘revealing dress sense in public’ . Featured Video of the Day Can a documentary “destabilize” the largest democracy in the world?

