Sean OMalley refused entry to restaurant for violating dress code





Sean O’Malley refused entry to restaurant for ‘violation of dress code’ UFC’s top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley found out that not everyone watches the UFC. A local restaurant asked her to leave because of the dress code. “Sugar” last fought at UFC 280 in October, winning a controversial split decision over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. He expects to face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, or possibly current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in his next outing. In the meantime, O’Malley is doing shows on his YouTube channel, working out and enjoying going out for a bite to eat. Recently, O’Malley walked into the Ocean 44 restaurant, who refused to seat him because of the way he was dressed. “Sugar” explained the situation in a video posted on social media. I went to Ocean 44 just across the street and looked good like I usually do, OMalley said in the video. They say, um, sir, we can’t serve you, we have a dress code. I said, Bitch, do you know who I am? No I didn’t say that so we walked across the street to Toca Madera and they gave us free food because they know who I am so fuck you Ocean 44. Hope your fucking place is burning tonight. noooo even all his local restaurants don’t know who Suga Sean is pic.twitter.com/Wr1IvQBanA Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 23, 2023 Sage Northcutt books MMA comeback 4 years after brutal knockout



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmaweekly.com/sean-omalley-denied-entry-in-restaurant-for-dress-code-violation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos