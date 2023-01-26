Nikki Bella wore a dress intended for John Cena to marry Artem Chigvintsev





Nikki Bella’s “something old” for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev has some history with her ex-fiancé John Cena. The 39-year-old WWE wrestler shared an interview with We Weekly On Wednesday, one of four wedding dresses she wore to say “yes” to Chigvintsev, 40, in August was something she chose when she was engaged to fellow wrestler Cena, 45. “I had a moment with this dress when I saw it,” she told the outlet. “It was something I dreamed of.” The dress gave her a sense of “empowerment,” which is why she kept it in the years following her split from Cena. “For me it (reflects) my position as a strong woman, I was like waiting, why shouldn’t I wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me .” Jennifer Lopez’s “old movie” wedding dress remains a mystery:All we do and don’t know Bella admitted she was conflicted with her decision and would have ultimately chosen not to wear it if the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro dancer had a problem with it. Her twin sister Brie was less supportive of the choice. Chigvintsev was more surprised at the reactions of others. “I didn’t think it would be so bad for people to react the way I reacted,” he told Us Weekly. “I think (if there is) a problem with that, they bring another energy into our happiness.” “Why would we even waste time talking about it?” he added. “It didn’t bother me at all.” Bella and Chigvintsev first met in 2017 as partners for Season 25 of “DWTS.” At the time, she was still engaged to Cena. The husband and wife got engaged in November 2019, the WWE Diva revealed in January 2020. They then welcomed son Matteo in July 2020. The couple’s nuptials and details leading up to the event will be featured in a four-part E! special titled “Nikki Bella says yes.” The first specials Thursday at 9 p.m. The third time is the charm!See Photos from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Lavish Italian Wedding How long have Nikki Bella and John Cena been together? Bella and Cena called it quits in April 2018 after being together for six years. Bella tweeted a short statement, announcing that she and Cena had separated as a couple and called off their engagement just before their wedding. “Although this decision was difficult, we continue to have great love and respect for each other,” she said. wrote. Cena proposed to Bella a year before ending their engagement. The WWE stars teamed up for a feud with The Miz and Maryse that culminated at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. After winning a mixed match, Cena got down on one knee and proposed in the middle of the ring in front of over 70,000 people. Contributor: Nick Schwartz Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love PDAs.Do you? And your partner?

