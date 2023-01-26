Junya Watanabe x New Balance Launch at Paris Men’s Fashion Week – Footwear News





Junya Watanabe’s Fall 2023 collection featured a surprise collaboration: a multiple sneaker launch with New Balance. Revealed on Saturday during the brand’s runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the collaboration included five new styles that revisit New Balance’s iconic 650 and 1906 silhouettes with Watanabe’s staple neutral hues. High-end 650 lace-up styles included two black colorways – one crafted with reptile embossed leather panels and gray rubber flat soles, the other with shaggy suede and white rubber flat soles.

The Junya Watanabe x New Balance sneakers parade during the Junya Watanabe Man fall 2023 men’s show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on January 20, 2023. CREDIT: Peter White/Getty Images

The Junya Watanabe x New Balance sneakers parade during the Junya Watanabe Man fall 2023 men’s show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on January 20, 2023. CREDIT: Peter White/Getty Images The second revisited New Balance’s 1906 trainers, a round-toe, paneled lace-up style with ridged rubber soles. Watanabe’s take on the silhouette features two monochromatic black colorways: one featuring a mesh base and leather overlays, the other featuring a leather base and mesh overlays. The third also features a mesh base and leather overlays, but with monochromatic white uppers and black soles. Related

The Junya Watanabe x New Balance sneakers parade during the Junya Watanabe Man fall 2023 men’s show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on January 20, 2023. CREDIT: Peter White/Getty Images

The Junya Watanabe x New Balance sneakers parade during the Junya Watanabe Man fall 2023 men’s show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on January 20, 2023. CREDIT: Peter White/Getty Images Although there is no confirmed price or release date for the collaboration or its specific styles, it is expected to launch in Fall 2023. Previously, Watanabe and New Balance collaborated on two different colorway versions of the 574 sneakers from the latter in 2022. In addition, Watanabe has collaborated with many brands within its collections, including Carhartt, The North Face, Levi’s and Karrimor. New Balance has also proven its skill in the area of ​​collaborations, over the years launching shoes co-branded with Staud, Miu Miu and Aimé Leon Dore.

The Junya Watanabe x New Balance sneakers parade during the Junya Watanabe Man fall 2023 men’s show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on January 20, 2023. CREDIT: Peter White/Getty Images Paris Fashion Week Men’s kicked off the year with a series of new men’s fashion shows, held in Paris from January 17-22. The brands and designers present will be Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the week will feature new developments from the brand, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as designer KidSuper Colm Dillane’s first line for Louis Vuitton. PHOTOS: Check out the top street style from Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2023 in the gallery.

