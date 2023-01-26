Amanda Holden holds hot water as she rocks a leggy blazer dress on day two of BGT auditions

Amanda Holden was certainly feeling the chill on Wednesday as she held a hot water bottle as she left The Londoner hotel on her way to day two of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The TV and radio personality, 51, stunned again in the same leggy blazer dress she wore the day before – no doubt for continuity reasons – amid the launch of the new series of the ITV show.

Despite struggling in the winter chill, Amanda still looked stunning, showing off her slender pins in the thigh-grazing blue blazer dress.

She somewhat avoided the cold in a sleek beige jacket – which she wore earlier to work at Heart FM – with the garment draped over her shoulders.

The BGT judge boosted her height with a pair of chunky black patent platform heels, finishing it off with dainty gold jewelry.

Amanda’s blonde locks were worn in soft waves and she donned a light makeup palette for her TV appearance.

The star looked in good spirits as she flashed a beaming smile before heading to the auditions to join her fellow judges.

It comes after Britain’s Got Talent unveiled its judging line-up on Tuesday as the show kicked off for another year – with Bruno Tonioli officially joining the panel.

Bruno, 67, said: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I’m so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be great.

And it looks like the new judge, who is being paid 850,000, is already creating trouble, according to warm-up act Adam Khan.

They said that Bruno pressed the Golden Buzzer, but did it early to avoid being chased down by Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon, and so pressed it during the act.

As a result, the moment had to be re-recorded so the cameras could be set up correctly.

Adam tweeted: ‘So I just witnessed the history of #BGT!!! An act came, it was pretty clear that Alesha and Simon both wanted to hit the #GoldenBuzzer

“So Bruno beat them to it and pressed him *during the act*!” They were playing with confetti falling on them and the BGT theme was playing in the back!

Panel: It comes after Britain’s Got Talent unveiled its judging line-up on Tuesday as the show kicked off for another year – with Bruno Tonioli officially joining the panel

“We now have to re-record the #GoldenBuzzer moment as no cameras were properly in place as no one expected this to happen during the act.”

Inside the auditions, Ant and Dec introduced the four judges to the stage as they made their way to Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger.

Jokes that Simon has “teased” him with the job for years, one fan filmed the audience as Bruno told the audience: “Thank you very, very much. It’s great to be here.

Turning to Amanda and Alesha, he continued: “Look at these girls, they are stunning. And my old friend Simon, what an honor it is to finally work with you, he has been teasing me with this for years, years and years and years.

Oops! It looks like the new judge, who is paid 850,000, is already creating problems, according to warm-up act Adam Khan

“Honestly, I’m thrilled to be here. Emotional and very, very nervous.

While Alesha then shared, ‘Well you know what Bruno? I think you should try pressing the buzzer.

The judges and audience then counted him out as the pro pressed the buzzer, with Alesha adding, “Welcome to the show”, before thanking her colleagues and giving them each a hug.