Fake animal heads spark outrage at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week





PARIS Ten a.m. on a chilly Monday, the first day of the couture shows, and Kylie Jenner strutted through the marble hallways of the Petit Palais trying to find her place for Schiaparelli, shoehorned in pointy stilettos and a strappy dress. a black velvet arm, a full-size tawny lion’s head protruding from the side. It was as if Aslan had taken a break from Narnia and stuck his muzzle through a space-time continuum under his armpit. Or was it Take Your Stuffed Animal to Work Day? No: It was a dress so hot off the runway that it didn’t even appear on the runway when it was about to, with a strapless faux fur sheath featuring a leopard head snows protruding from the bust, his mouth open half-roaring, and a large hairy coat of black silk and wool with a wolf’s muzzle protruding from the shoulder. Carefully sculpted from resin, hand painted in the couture studio, the fake animal heads were meant to represent Dantes Inferno’s vices of lust, pride, greed according to designer Schiaparelli Daniel Roseberry. He used the poem as a sort of metaphor for his own experience with the pressure of creating the new; to make everyone sit in wonder.

Carve out a niche in the attention economy. If social media and the red carpet are the fire of glory, Mr. Roseberry said, couture has become the essence of fashion: pour it on and the conflagration gets hotter and hotter. It’s culture, he says. Or stirring indignation. These days, the two ideas may seem one and the same (file them under provocation).

So the fake animal heads clashed with real animal rights and Jenner/Kardashian mores, and for a time, the explosion swallowed the entire digisphere. Did the looks promote big game hunting, even if they didn’t come from nature, or did they celebrate the beauty of nature, as PETA has stated, and facilitate an anti-game hunting dialogue? trophies? Were they actually a metaphor for going after the rich hunting them, eating them, selling them or were they a trick gone wrong? Objectively, they were a bit silly, and the whole hoo-ha bordered on surreal (which makes sense for Schiaparelli, a house rooted in surrealism). But in their viral ubiquity, they also set the tone for the week and the shows that unfolded afterward.

Not just because Chanel also had an animal theme, courtesy of artist Xavier Veilhan, who created a giant mobile plywood bestiary for the set, in reference to Coco’s favorite menagerie. But because the drive to capture not just hearts and minds, but eyeballs, may explain the otherwise puzzling addition of bow ties and circus master top hats to her curly skirt suits; narrow coats that touch the ground; and drop-waisted chiffon and feather dresses. Also the upmarket creations in pink taffeta and tulle by Giambattista Vallis, which looked like jelly bean fairies on steroids. Maybe even Giorgio Armanis 77 Harlequin iterations. Once upon a time couture was a closed world, that tiny segment of fashion designed to showcase the art of the handmade, ruled by obscure demands and priced so high it was only accessible to a very few: the apocryphal 200 global customers who were willing to pay the equivalent of an entry-level annual salary (and more) for a dress most people would never see. The price justified by the artistry, the craftsmanship and the idea that what the couture designers did was reflected in the wardrobes of everyone else.

Before the pandemic, the party line was that couture was a safe space for social media because it demanded the privacy of personal experience. Now, however, propelled by the gaze of the global crowd, it has begun to morph into something else. Darwin would understand. Of course, there are still those who revel in the subtlety of a garment so mysteriously constructed that it exudes an ineffable ease: the Bar jackets and straight skirts in gold thread that Maria Grazia Chiuri gave to Dior who have managed to retain their exacting shape without interior boning; his crushed velvet bathrobe coats, glistening with fluffy insouciance. In a preview, Ms Chiuri said she was inspired by the story of former Dior client Josephine Baker and her ensemble was wrapped in paintings by American artist Mickalene Thomas of 13 women of color that break down barriers. It could have been heavy, but instead the collection just riffs on a 1920s line, a hint of Jazz Age decadence woven into the fabric, the result resting lightly on the body.

Such an understatement has a power of its own, even in a moment of bold names in pursuit of the visibly fabulous.

But it’s the desire to be, said Jordan Roth, the theater impresario, collector and occasional model, a singular work of art on legs, who tailors, especially in January, when the season awards begins, the ultimate celebrity hunting ground (and the ultimate place to hunt for celebrities; see the crowds outside performance venues, which look nothing like crowds outside theaters concert, shouting and waving their smartphones). A popular game has become guess who will wear what at the Oscars/BAFTAs/Csars. Everyone can play. At Dior, it’s a safe bet that sleeveless hooded dresses embroidered entirely in sparkling gold and silver threads, jewel-toned velvets channeling a languidly draped mermaid on a piano, will soon be hitting a red carpet. near you. Ditto Chanels filigree white lace number with a bit of shiny gold embroidery at the throat. As for what best actress nominee Michelle Yeoh, front-row Armani Priv, could choose from all the diamonds and frills strewn across a collection ranging from court jester to Picasso to trousers beating an extra fabric fin on the side, caviar beads cropped jackets and sparkly sequined dresses, there were less delicate options.

But the danger in today’s game of one-upmanship is that clothes sometimes end up being ridiculous. At Schiaparelli, Ms Jenner (who also sat front row at Maison Margiela, where John Galliano delivered his patented brand of upcycled mayhem by mixing tulle, tartan, fishnets, Mickey Mouse outerwear and Pendleton) and his lion head managed to eclipse not only Doja Cat, who arrived covered in 30,000 ruby ​​crystals like some kind of migr from an Avatar-themed Met Gala, but also the fact that he there were parts of the collection that bordered on the sublime. The opening looks like a jacket, for example, made up of hundreds of encrusted sequins tracing the silhouette of a perfume bottle, over simple black pants. A pinstripe pantsuit that played with proportions so that the protruding shoulders created the illusion of a Mr. Pearl-sized waist, but without the rearranged organs. Breastplates in marquetry of abalone, precious stones and lemon trees that rushed towards the throat and stretched the very definition of the material. After all the smoke from the Savage Kingdom controversy cleared, they recalled that sometimes when you pour gasoline on a fire, you might get burned.

