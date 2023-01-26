CareerSource Gulf Coast helps job seekers dress for success





PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — If you’re looking for a job and don’t know where to start or what to wear, look no further. Many local businesses are hiring, and the 36th Annual Bay County Career Fair is a great place to learn about some of these available opportunities. The event will take place next Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florida State University – Panama City, Holley Center. Early access at 9 a.m. is available for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning active duty members. To make sure you can dress yourself, CareerSource Gulf Coast is giving out free work clothes as part of its Gear up for success event. They have a range of clothing and shoes, both new and gently used. Everything was donated through the Volunteer Florida Suits for Session campaign. You know, despite our historically low unemployment rate right now, what’s interesting to see is that we still have a high demand for job seekers right here in our job center to find new and better jobs. So it’s a great opportunity for people looking for a new job or not currently working to connect with sixty hiring managers under one roof, all in one day, said Becky Samparripa, Head of communications at CareerSource Gulf Coast. . Companies participating in the event range from construction to healthcare and just about everything in between. Haney tech student Matthew Barber stopped by CareerSource on Wednesday, and while he’s not sure which employer is hoping to impress at the job fair, he said he’s grateful he can at least dress the role. I am a single dad looking for a career and I believe this opportunity here will help me. I have the first part, I have the jacket, said Barber. If you want to get free business attire, you can stop by CareerSource Gulf Coast in Panama City. They are open Monday to Friday, January 23 to 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything is first come, first served. Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

