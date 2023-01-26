Why Louis Vuittons Mens Show was an exercise in connectivity





main pictureCourtesy of Louis Vuitton Community and connectivity. Since the death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021, Louis Vuittons menswear collections have been collaborative team exercises, both between the homes design team members themselves and a selection of outside artists and creatives who wish, under a form or another, pay homage to Abloh’s legacy and influence. 75 Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s Fashion But for Fall/Winter 2023, the notion of collective was central to the collection, a neat response to the fact that Vuitton has yet to announce a successor to Abloh, nearly 18 months after his passing. Fair enough really: those are very big shoes to fill. And indeed, Abloh himself loved the collaboration, attracting a host of different talents to augment his own visions for Vuitton. For a house obsessed with travel, this spinning between ideas has become a new signature naturally linked to the nature of the brand. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Thus, in the same vein, instead of anchoring the season in a single creative vision, Vuitton continued for Fall/Winter 2023 to bounce ideas off of a multitude of partners, including pillars of the house such as stylist Ib Kamara and artistic director Lina Kutsovskaya, and new recruits including Spanish singer Rosala, American designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper and French filmmakers Michel Gondry and Olivier Gondry. All worked on disparate but parallel aspects: the Gondrys made a film and designed the set for the show, of a destroyed suburban house as an allegory of a man’s coming of age; Dillane designed clothes that the house described as digital imprints, with patterns formed from fragments of letters written by the hands of the Vuitton studio, in different languages, or designed to create faces from parts; and Rosala, quite naturally, rode a car and sang a few songs during the show. Photography by Reto Schmid Photography by Raymond Wouda Connection was the main idea, not only the connection between the creative parties playing out their visions on the Vuitton show stage in the courtyard of the Louvre, but the subsequent connection with millions of people around the world. It was a good idea, given Abloh’s unmistakable connection to the multitudes and the reach of Vuitton itself as a brand. He recognized the power of fashion as a communication tool, while harnessing the power of others, with crowds thronging outside, children skipping school and stopping traffic in their clamor to see attendees and artists, were sufficient testimony to this. Were they fans of Rosala or fans of Vuitton? Couldn’t they be one and the same? Especially today, when fashion brands like Louis Vuitton are intrinsically linked to popular culture, objects of fandom and obsession just like pop icons. Hence, the coming-of-age story was particularly relevant in highlighting your first budding adult connection to the world you wish to be a part of. And as models roamed recreations of suburban bedrooms in artfully reversed confection like children playing dress-up in adult clothing, truly the notion of millions of other children watching and anticipating participating in this world had a powerful appeal. . Connectivity is what really fuels fashion.

