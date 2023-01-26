Noah Cyrus wears a nipple dress at Paris Fashion Week





Noah Cyrus makes a statement with his bare-bones style. The “July” singer stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a daring black dress that left little to the imagination.

Cyrus, 23, wore a jaw-dropping Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design as he attended the Couture Week fashion show circuit in the City of Lights. The couture dress was ultra plunging almost to the navel, leaving most of her chest exposed.

She added a chunky chain necklace that accentuated cleavage and covered her breasts for a touch of modesty. The oversized ties didn’t completely hide her nipples.

The singer finished the look with sheer black tights, strappy black heels and simple rings. For glamour, this star stuck with the edgy aesthetic with trendy bleached brows, glossy nude lips, black eyeliner and chrome nails.

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has unleashed the nipple in Paris this week. The artist wore a sheer sky blue dress to the ARTURO OBEGERO show on Tuesday.



Cyrus showed off the sheer look on Instagram as she explored the French town. The design also featured an asymmetrical crossover neckline.

Bare nipple looks at fashion shows and on the red carpet continue to be in style. Just this week, Taylor Russell wore a sheer turtleneck and trench combo at the Loewe Menswear show. She added even more edginess to the look with buckled leather covered pants.

The rising fashion star said Harper’s Bazaar that look was liberating and made him “feel like a little kid who could do whatever I’m doing right now.” Shea added: “‘Why not just run around this playground?’ that’s how I feel. Let’s see how it changes and evolves.

