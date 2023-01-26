Details of Brianna’s pink dress style and how to buy it

ABC Brianna in her pink dress.

Brianna Thorbourne’s pink dress in “The Bachelor” season premiere garnered as much attention as the roses themselves. some fans were wondering where to buy it.

Thorbourne arrived wearing a rose (first impression) and literally wearing roses.

Fans generally reacted positively to the dress. “Brianna looks STUNNING in that red dress with her rose 🌹🤩 also why did she feel like the bachelorette when she walked into the mansion 👀 can we make that happen if she doesn’t don’t win #TheBachelor,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

The Style Spotter Instagram Page says the dress was “Terani Couture Rose Embellished Gown – $1738.00.”

Couture Candy got the dress available in blush and silver.

Brianna is one of the candidates vying for the heart of bachelor Zach Shallcross.

According to Bachelor NationBrianna entered the first episode already with a rose because America voted she had the best connection with Shallcross in the “After the Final Rose” special for “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

One fan said ‘Brianna and that pink dress’ was ‘so pretty’

Other fans also reacted to the pink dress.

“Brianna: Since she got the rose, the roses in her dress look good on her. Otherwise, don’t like the dress,” one person commented on Twitter.

“Brianna and that pink dress were so pretty 😍 go bri,” a woman tweeted.

“Brianna from #TheBachelorABC is out of this amazing world. I loved her red dress, she looked stunning and has great presence and conversational skills. No wonder she’s Americas choice for the premiere pink print!Hope the other girls don’t give her trouble. another person tweeted.

According to his Bachelor Nation biography, Brianna, 24, is an entrepreneur from Jersey City New Jersey. The biography reads as follows:

Brianna is a boss looking to add some love to her life! She is smart, enterprising and creative which led her to own a successful beauty business at just 24 years old. Brianna Gives She-EO Vibes! Now that her career is in such a good position, she seems to have everything in place except a man. Brianna is a woman of the world and even lived in Paris for a few years growing up. She is therefore looking for a companion of the road or of death with whom she can travel to new places. Brianna has high expectations, but she really hopes that Zach could be the right man for her!

Brianna says she was worried about having a target on her back

Brianna chatted with co-hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin during ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ podcast after the first episode of the show.

The legend for the podcast reads: “Congratulations to our first guest of the new Bachelor season, Brianna! She talks about her first, first pink impression, her trip to The Bachelor mansion and what it was like to d ‘enter the first night with her rose 🌹’

“The fact that people didn’t like me for already having a rose or having that target on my back was something that really worried me,” she said.

“I was so excited and so happy because when America saw Zach and me, they felt what I felt. In that moment, I really felt like I felt distraught and I I felt that connection and that chemistry. It’s translated really well. So coming into the show, I was worried about how I was going to do more than that.

However, Brianna didn’t get the first impression of Shallcross. It went to Greer.

“With Greer, she had this calming effect on me. I’m back at the mansion and there’s the cameras and I’m meeting 30 new women, and that’s a lot to take in. Shallcross told People Magazine Janine Rubenstein, host of “Every Day”. “And so when you meet someone who can provide that level of comfort and allow you to not be so caught up in your head – it was very relaxed with her.”

