Finally, triumph! | BoF

PARIS Twelve years ago, Haider Ackermann staged a show for his Fall/Winter 2011 collection that instantly became fashion legend. Set to Leonard Cohens A Thousand Kisses Deep, the presentation had a haunting emotional depth that set the bar incredibly high. It was a peak that he and we had been looking for ever since.

The news that Ackermann would be the third guest designer for the Jean Paul Gaultiers couture line did not immediately suggest the hunt might be over, although it does coincide with him regaining the rights to his name after a dispute. legal challenge, so there was at least one uplifting opportunity to look forward to.

And so Wednesday night rolled around, with Gaultier himself sitting center stage with Catherine Deneuve, Tilda Swinton, Timothe Chalamet (there were treats in store for Timothe with the few masculine looks Haider was on to show) and a full coterie of Ackermann acolytes. The man has lifted us all back to those heights, propelling this sewing season out of the quagmire of discouragement in which it had settled. To quote the esteemed British dance competition judge Craig Revel Horwood, it was FAB-U-LOUS.

Crushing the adoring crowds after the show, Ackerman said he wanted to deviate from the Gaultiers theatre, fabulous as it was, and return to the immaculate couture, which he has always loved the most. I was looking for this purity, when you take everything away and you only see one piece. For the master of erotic rigor in fashion, this might have seemed like a tall order, but once he delved into the archives, Ackermann was surprised by how much he and Gaultier had in common, to the point where he insisted that every little detail in the collection came from something he found in the archives. When you analyze songs, I can tell you where they come from.

That might have seemed like a generous concession, given that anyone who knew Ackermann at his best would have recognized his own jaw-dropping precision (still with the wickedly cut pants) or his intense color combinations, or the single’s wham-bam impact. thin strand of diamonds trailing down one model’s bare back, ending in the equally delicate pendulum swing of another strand (courtesy Vuitton jeweler Francesca Amfitheatrof). But that said, Ackermann’s homage to JPG was deep and complex. Alana Zimmers exploding the purple column echoed Pierre Cardin, the mentor of the first Gaultiers. A feathery eruption of a black tuxedo jacket reflected a couture piece from 1997. A high-necked, long-sleeved yellow pleated dress was reminiscent of high Hollywood’s favorite designer Adrian, as well as the movies that shaped the spirit of young Jean Paul. And of course there were bustiers. The had be bustiers, because it’s the Madonna moment that anchors Gaultier in pop culture forever.

Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 (Digital)

And then, a group of black dresses, the purest sculpted couture, staged as such by choreographer Pat Boguslawski in the manner of a classic photo by Irving Penn or Richard Avedon. It was a spectacular fulfillment on which to conclude, acknowledging Gaultier’s greatness as a couturier, but also opening a new chapter in Ackermann’s career. At the same time, he is promoted online for his new collaboration with FILA. Sportswear and haute couture are not so far apart, he insisted. They concern both the body and the posture. The message came through loud and clear. Haider Ackermann is ready to take on the world again, on all platforms.

Now for a meaningful footnote. Gaultier has always been keen to create a socially conscious context for his shows. Her fashion has never existed in a vacuum. Wednesday’s soundtrack was pure Haider but also something more. It started with a pulse, a whisper of approach, a burst of ambient noise, slowing the room, calming us, until the sound turned into a song written for Mahsa Amini, the woman whose death warns on sight sparked the ongoing upheaval. in Iran. The songwriter has since been imprisoned. He was talking about freedom, says Ackermann. And were talking about women with haute couture. But you can’t forget what’s going on, and I wanted to have a memory of all those women there. I wanted to have something really quiet. The world is so loud and screaming, I needed peace of mind.