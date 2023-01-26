Fashion photography: Is it just pretty girls in sexy clothes?

Scroll through any amateur fashion photography page and you’ll quickly discover that a lot of the work consists of pretty girls in mean outfits. It almost seems like a lot of this photography isn’t so much about the clothes as it is about the girls. In this article, we will discuss the causes of this phenomenon and answer the question: what is real fashion photography?

When I started doing fashion photography, I always worked with models who were dressed. It took me a few years at least to attempt any kind of nudity in my work. Even then, it was awkward and the shooting experience wasn’t a pleasant one. Yet other creatives start with a photograph of a sexy girl in a bra. This has polarized the photography community for years. How much of a sexy girl in a bra is fashion photography? I think not; in fact, I think this is one of the main reasons for the stigma of the fashion photographer.

A large part of amateur fashion photographers has nothing to do with real fashion photography. The main reason for doing such work is the remote possibility of meeting a sexy girl and dating her later. I have personally known people who ask girls to be on shoots just because they want them sexually.

Usually it’s the same people who claim they can’t work if their subject isn’t sexy or attractive. Excuse me, but if there’s anything that screams amateur hour, it’s gotta be it. One of the things that separates amateurs from professionals is that a professional can fall in love with almost any subject they have in front of them. Look at Plato’s picture of Putin. Even at the time he photographed him, Putin had an awful human rights record. Despite being a human rights defender, Plato always photographed Putin, as a true professional photographer.

I believe it was Peter Lindbergh who said that as long as the model is on set he is in love with her, but as soon as the camera is off he is not. It’s hard to photograph a subject that you don’t like, respect or admire in some way. However, a true professional can find something interesting in everyone. If you’re having trouble with this, I highly recommend checking out the Peter Hurleys Headshot course available in our store. We have created a section on finding interesting facial features in human faces which will help you immensely in this regard. It is not easy; it comes with practice.

Claiming to be a fashion photographer if what you’re doing is just taking pictures of pretty girls in sexy outfits is misleading. The gateway to this market segment is practically non-existent. All you need are some basic YouTube lighting setups, a few cameras and lights, and you’re good to go. Be aware that there is no money in this. Although I personally don’t like this kind of fashion photography, I won’t judge you if you like it. Be honest with your claims of all of this. I say you are free to do whatever you want as long as it is legal, but please call it something else, no fad.

For the rest of us who want to improve and become real fashion photographers, the first thing to do is to stop doing photo club photography. This is where you have to open your mind to a lot of new information.

What is real fashion photography?

There’s a lot of content on YouTube that claims to be trending, when in fact, it isn’t. Many of these videos are easy to tell by their style. The makeup is generally inspired by a 2009 article on DeviantArt, the lighting is a three-light setup from YouTube, and the skin is so plastic it kills sea turtles.

What you should watch are behind-the-scenes videos from major fashion houses and magazines. There is a lot of this content. I would recommend creators such as Ian Hippolyte, BTS videos from Vogue, Lara Jadeetc Another great way to see good fashion photography is to check out websites like models.com. Because the Guardians protect the platform, the content on it is much more refined and “real”.

Real fashion photography is about fashion. However, that’s not to say that nudity and sexiness have no place here. However, there is a big difference between a photo that belongs to Playboy and Marie Claire (even in their nude number). Nudity itself is just that. However, if it is elevated and there is a meaning behind it, it becomes something more. Another reason for nudity in fashion photography is that it is perhaps one of the best ways to draw attention to an item of clothing or an accessory. Both male and female nudity have their place in true fashion photography. Take a look at some of Tom Ford’s campaigns and the work of Steven Klein and Steven Meisel.

Unfortunately, there is a dark and disgusting side to fashion photography, and the dozens if not hundreds of legitimate cases of misconduct on all sides are not uncommon. Some of the nudity is not consensual, and models are sometimes forced into it, especially at the start of their career. Photographers who take advantage of models in this way not only damage their reputation, but also that of the industry. While there’s nothing wrong with two people meeting on set and ending up having a romance because they love each other, there’s everything wrong with one party abusing their power to get an intimate relationship.

Final Thoughts

Real fashion photography is far from sexy girl photography. Personally, my favorite models are far from traditional beauty standards. When I’m casting for personal projects, maybe the last thing I’m looking for is how hot the model is. Sure, I once had to cast someone based solely on their chest size, however, that’s an outlier.

Be honest with your intentions when doing fashion photography. If all you want to do is photograph sexy girls and they’re up for anything, go for it! But for the rest of us who want to do real fashion photography, that’s not the way to go.